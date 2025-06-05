Hull Street Energy Expands Milepost Power Fleet With Illinois Power Assets Acquisition

About Hull Street Energy, LLC

HSE is a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages its decades of experience and unique knowledge of North American electricity infrastructure, fundamentals, and grid operations, including fuel inputs, commodity contract structuring, renewable and fossil-powered generation assets, energy storage, transmission and distribution systems, and electricity demand-side businesses to build value for stakeholders. For further information about HSE, please see .

About Milepost Power

Milepost Power owns and manages flexible, dependable, and clean natural gas and dual-fuel electric generating plants in North America, providing electricity and critical reliability service to the grid. Its power plants and analytically driven risk management protocols position the company to play an increasingly important role as the industry transitions to include more renewable generation resources. Milepost Power is an affiliate of Hull Street Energy. For further information, please see .

About J-Power USA

J-Power USA Generation, L.P., headquartered in the greater Chicago area, has a long-term strategy to acquire, develop, finance, and operate power generation facilities in North America through its team of power professionals with a proven track record of successfully developing and acquiring power projects in the IPP sector. For further information, please see .

Media Contact:

