HERO NAMES JORDAN CHILES AS A 2025 BRAND AMBASSADOR
Even in the face of acne breakouts, Jordan never lets pimple emergencies stop her on competition days. Her unwavering confidence helps her stay poised whether she's on the mat or dealing with breakouts-or both. Her strength is a beacon for all and it exemplifies the self-love and power Hero has championed from day one. Her confidence as an athlete comes from years of training and dedication-but her skin confidence comes much easier with Hero's Mighty PatchTM pimple patches.
"I've come a long way in my acne journey, and I've tried everything under the sun over the years," said Chiles. "I had really bad acne when I was younger and I still get breakouts on my face and body from all my training, but Hero's been a game changer for me. Now, when I have pimples, I turn to the Mighty Patch pimple patches. I love that I can just put on a patch and trust that the patch is doing the work so I can focus on training and meets. Knowing that the patch is shrinking the look of my pimples in just 1 use, I wear the Mighty Patch with confidence."
Skin issues can get under your skin, and Hero is here to help put the power back into your hands. From blemishes to dark spots, Hero has effective yet gentle solutions to support your skin through the entire pimple lifecycle. Hero's products like the beloved Mighty Patch Original, the OG pimple patch with over 150,000 5-star reviews*, and the new Mighty Patch Body, the XXL acne patch, help your skin fight back to unveil skin confidence and reveal the Hero within.
As brand ambassador, Jordan will promote Hero's mission of revealing the Hero within through various brand campaigns, social media, and live engagements throughout the year.
About Hero Cosmetics:
Hero Cosmetics is a functional skincare brand focused on acne-prone skin. Since launching in 2017, the brand has grown from a startup with a single product to an established skin care brand with a portfolio of products to address the full lifecycle of breakouts. One box of Hero's award-winning Mighty PatchTM pimple patches is sold every second across all major US retailer locations and online retailers, including . Hero provides your skin the tools it needs to fight on its own so you can take back control and reveal the hero inside.
