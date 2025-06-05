Caringbridge And Doordash Partner For Two-Day Fundraising Match To Support Family Caregivers

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. and SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringBridge , the nonprofit health communication platform, is partnering with DoorDash , the local commerce platform that connects people with their favorite businesses, to launch a special two-day fundraising match campaign on June 5th and 6th . During this time, DoorDash will match all donations made on , up to $25,000. This campaign builds on DoorDash's ongoing support of CaringBridge and family caregivers. Through a partnership powered by InComm Payments , gift cards from DoorDash and other top retailers are available via the CaringBridge Gift Card Shop ( href="" rel="nofollow" TheGiftCardSho ) and within the " Ways to Help" section of every CaringBridge page. Gift cards, and other practical services within Ways to Help offer meaningful ways for family and friends to provide immediate and practical support to patients going through a health journey.

Surrounding Family Caregivers with Support

Family caregivers play an essential role in recovery and care of loved ones navigating serious health events. CaringBridge provides a free platform for families to easily share health updates, organize help, and stay connected during difficult times. The ability to send gift cards for groceries, meals, and everyday essentials makes it easier for communities to provide tangible day-to-day support. "Family caregivers are the backbone for individuals facing traumatic health diagnoses or events," said Tia Newcomer, CEO of CaringBridge. "This partnership with InComm Payments and DoorDash ensures that family caregivers receive the practical support they need. The two-day match from DoorDash on June 5–6 allows our donors to double the impact of their gift-helping us keep CaringBridge free of charge while continuing our mission to build bridges of care and communication." To make a donation and have your gift matched, visit during the campaign.

"We're proud to partner with CaringBridge on this meaningful initiative to support family caregivers. At DoorDash, we believe in strengthening communities and providing care in ways that truly matter, and this campaign is a powerful way to do just that." - David Klippel, GM of Gift Cards.

About CaringBridge

CaringBridge is a no-cost, 501(c)(3) nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey. A donor-supported nonprofit founded in 1997, the organization offers tools to share and document a health journey, coordinate practical help, and connect caregivers with a supportive community.

Every 11 minutes, a new CaringBridge page is created. Each year, over 10.2 million messages are posted that offer encouragement, support, and comfort to family caregivers and patients. In partnership with Go Fund Me and InComm Payments Gift Cards, over $10 million is raised annually to meet families' financial needs. Additionally, more than 16,000 meals are delivered through partnerships with Meal Train and Instacart.

CaringBridge serves all 50 states and more than 240 countries worldwide. To support family caregivers and ensure no one goes through a health journey alone, make a tax-deductible donation at /give

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH ) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at .

