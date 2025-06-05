Energy Services Of America To Present And Host 1X1 Investor Meetings At The 15Th Annual East IDEAS Investor Conference On June 11
HUNTINGTON, W.Va., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America (Nasdaq: ESOA ), today announced its President, Doug Reynolds, and Chief Financial Officer, Charles Crimmel, will present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in New York, NY. The company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:35am ET. The presentation is webcast and can be accessed through the conference host's main website: .
If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or [email protected] .
About Energy Services
Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA ), headquartered in Huntington, WV, is a contractor and service company that operates primarily in the mid-Atlantic and Central regions of the United States and provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. Energy Services employs 1,000+ employees on a regular basis. The Company's core values are safety, quality, and production.
