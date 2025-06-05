Abe Student Loans Celebrates First Birthday By Giving Families A Present--$20,000 In Abe Scholarships

Abe to Offer 15 $1,000 Scholarships and One $5,000 Grand Prize Scholarship; Sweepstakes is Now Open

BOSTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abe Student Loans , an innovative private student lending program, is celebrating its first birthday by giving students and their families a present-$20,000 in new scholarships.

Undergraduates and their parents are encouraged to enter the Abe Birthday Scholarship Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 15 $1,000 awards or the $5,000 grand prize. The call for entries is open at abestudentloans/birthday-scholarship .

The "no essay" sweepstakes is for legal residents of all 50 states and the District of Columbia who are 18 or older. These include students or parents of students enrolled in an eligible institution, per the contest rules .*

Abe will draw one winning entry per week beginning the week of June 8, 2025 and ending the week of September 14. After the final week, Abe will also draw the $5,000 winner.

Individuals do not need to apply for an Abe Student Loan to participate. For the best chance of winning, they should enter every week.

"Since we introduced Abe last year, it's been a pleasure to partner with students who are committed to advancing through education. Now we're delighted to open up even more college financing opportunities," said Steve Winnie, Chief Operating Officer, Monogram LLC, a leading provider of private student lending programs.

Private student loans fill families' college financing gaps after accounting for all federal student loans, scholarships, grants and work-study programs. Monogram launched Abe to bring a different kind of program to the private student loan marketplace-one that not only offers transparency and clarity, but stands out for its borrower-supportive features, extending throughout repayment, and especially when "life happens".

In addition to low rates and a "no fees....ever" approach, these features include:



Flexible repayment options to keep borrowers in control

Longer grace periods than other lenders

Forbearance in case of job loss or illness

In-school default protection

2% loan principal balance reduction at graduation Rate reductions for every six months of on-time payments (up to 0.25%)

More information about these loans for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as those enrolled in graduate certificate programs and MBA, law, medical, dental or healthcare degree programs, is available at abestudentloans/birthday-scholarship .

About Abe

AbeSM provides "plain, honest student loans" focused on creating more supportive borrower experiences that better meet the needs of today's college students. In addition to clear, transparent information, Abe offers a unique combination of repayment plans, loan terms and deferment/forbearance options. Abe was created by Monogram LLC, the leader in data-driven private student lending products and programs. For more than 30 years, the Monogram team has originated and managed more than $30 billion in private student loan assets. More information is available at abestudentloans , Facebook or Instagram .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. See website for Official Rules and complete details. Void where prohibited.

Contact Dawn Ringel

617-285-0652; [email protected]

SOURCE Monogram LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED