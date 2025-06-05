Reeflex Solutions Inc. Announces Market-Making Agreement

CALGARY, Alberta, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV: RFX) (“ Reeflex ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has entered into an agreement with the Ventum Financial Corp. (“ Ventum ”) to provide market-making services in accordance with applicable TSX Venture Exchange policies. Pursuant to the agreement, Ventum will seek to maintain an orderly market for the common shares of the Company.

Under the agreement, Ventum will receive compensation of CAD$5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew automatically for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice.

There are no performance factors contained in the agreement, and Ventum will not receive shares or options as compensation. Ventum and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Ventum is a privately owned corporation controlled by its principals. At the time of the agreement, neither Ventum nor its principals have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, except that Ventum holds 500,000 previously issued agent's options at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, which were issued in connection with the initial public offering of the Company and are unrelated to the market-making agreement. All funds and securities required for the market-making activities will be provided by Ventum, using its own capital. No third party is providing funds or securities for these activities.

About Ventum

Ventum Financial Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with key operational functions in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is a leading independent investment advisory and capital markets firm with fifteen offices across Canada. With a steadfast commitment to integrity and client service, Ventum provides a wide array of financial services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients through our team of experienced professionals. Ventum is a dealer-member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO).

About Reeflex

Reeflex is a public company delivering advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., we provide coil tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Our manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications. See and

