Shareholders Who Lost Money On Urogen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) (“UroGen” or the“Company”) The lawsuit is on behalf of individuals or entities that purchased or acquired UroGen Pharma Ltd. securities between July 27, 2023 and May 15, 2025 (the“Class Period”).

Allegations

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, UroGen and its leadership made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material facts regarding the company's clinical trial design and regulatory outlook for its drug candidate UGN-102 , intended to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Key Events

May 16, 2025 :

The FDA released a briefing document expressing concerns about the sufficiency of data submitted for UGN-102, particularly criticizing the lack of a randomized controlled trial.

Market reaction: Stock fell 25.8% , closing at $7.31 per share.

May 21, 2025 :

The FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted against approval of UGN-102, citing an unfavorable benefit-risk profile .

Market reaction: Stock dropped 44.7% , closing at $4.17 per share.

Investors who acquired UroGen shares during the Class Period are encouraged to contact the firm before the lead plaintiff motion deadline on July 28, 2025 .



