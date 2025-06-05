Multiplex Assay Market Set To Reach USD 8.84 Billion By 2032 On Escalating Requirement For High Throughput Diagnosis And Precision Medicine SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 3.05 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 8.84 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 11.24% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Regional Analysis
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
By Product:
In 2023, consumables that include reagents, assay kits, and other disposables were the largest products with a market share of 45%. This prominence is likely due to their frequent inclusion in assay protocols, growing use in routine diagnostic and research applications, as well as an expanding portfolio of run-of-the-mill multiplex testing kits by major manufacturers. Software, meanwhile, is the fastest-growing product category.
By Technology:
Flow cytometry held 40% of the market in 2023. This is largely attributed to its well-proven value in immunophenotyping and cell-based assays in oncology and immunology studies. The advantages of its use in cytokine profiling, as well as its potential for scalability, are some of the main driving factors that make it an attractive option in drug discovery and population-wide studies.
By End-user:
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies led the market with a 50% share in 2023, leveraging multiplex assays extensively in biomarker validation, drug target identification, and clinical trial screening. Academic and research institutes, which hold about a 15% share, are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate.
Multiplex Assay Market Segmentation
By Product
- Consumables Instruments Software
By Type
- Protein Multiplex Assays
- Planar Protein Assays Bead-based Protein Assays
- Planar Protein Assays Bead-based Protein Assays
By Technology
- Flow Cytometry Fluorescence Detection Luminescence Multiplex Real-time PCR Other Technologies
By Application
- Research & Development
- Drug Discovery & Development Biomarker Discovery & Validation
- Infectious Diseases Cancer Cardiovascular Diseases Autoimmune Diseases Nervous System Disorders Metabolism & Endocrinology Disorders Other Diseases
By End-user
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Hospitals & Diagnostic laboratories Research & Academic Institutes Other End-users
Regional Analysis
In 2023, the significant growth in the Multiplex Assay Market is noted to be contributed by North America, especially the United States, holding a share of about 60% of the global market. The existence of major assay developers, established healthcare facilities, and high investments in personal diagnostics support its market. In addition to that, growing FDA approvals and increasing consciousness of multiplex diagnostics for clinical application, the regional market is furthered.
The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest rate of increase during the forecast period. Fast-paced enhancements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing biotech research investment, and growing prevalence of both chronic and infectious diseases are escalating the requirement for sophisticated diagnostics. China, India, South Korea, among others, are particularly interested in scaling lab capacity and adopting multiplex technologies for research and public health surveillance.
Recent Developments
- In January 2024, the TaqMan Multiplex Assay for quantitative PCR useful, was developed by Thermo Fisher. It allows for the concurrent detection of a variety of targets with high specificity and sensitivity. In March 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories – Bio-Plex Pro Human Cytokine 17-plex Panel, for immunology and cancer research, the next-gen panel enables multi-analyte cytokine detection during a single run. In February 2024, Abcam announced a high-throughput solution for FirePlex, allowing high-throughput, multiplexed protein profiling from minimal sample input.
