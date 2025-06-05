Global Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The carbon credit for Agriculture, Forestry, and Land Use market is estimated to surge from $5.83 billion in 2024 to $7.53 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 29.2%, facilitated by the expansion of carbon offset projects, increased efforts to raise awareness among stakeholders, evolving climate policies, renewable energy projects, and the growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market Going Forward?

Further, The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034. The forecast for this market remains equally promising. The sector could progress to a substantial $20.79 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 28.9%. This robust growth is likely to be bolstered by an upgrade in reporting standards, an immediate need to address climate change, initiatives to encourage biodiversity conservation, continuous attempts to standardize carbon credits, and investments made towards climate-resilient agricultural and forestry practices.

What's Driving The Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market Growth?

The growing concerns over carbon emissions which involve releasing carbon dioxide CO2 and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere are spurring research and innovation in areas such as renewable energy, battery storage, carbon capture, and storage CCS, and sustainable agriculture to achieve lasting impacts. Carbon credits play an instrumental role in curbing emissions by incentivizing activities that either remove carbon dioxide or curtail emissions, subsequently balancing the carbon footprint in agriculture, forestry, and land use.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market?

Leading the charge in the carbon credit for agriculture, forestry, and land use market are majors like Cargill Incorporated, Bayer AG, WGL Holdings Inc., Conservation International, Indigo AG Inc., Green Mountain Energy, The Carbon Trust, 3Degrees Group Inc., Terra Global Capital LLC, EcoAct, Verra, to name a few.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market?

Emerging trends forecast include advances in satellite imaging, machine learning, blockchain technology, stringent monitoring techniques, and soil carbon sequestration advancements. Meanwhile, the ever-increasing demand to minimize carbon emissions is expected to further stimulate the carbon credit market for agriculture, forestry, and land use.

How Is The Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market Segmented?

The carbon credit for agriculture, forestry, and land use market can be categorised based on:

1 Type: Voluntary, Compliance

2 Project Type: Forestry and Land Use, Agriculture

3 Application: Avoidance Projects, Removal Projects, Combination Projects

Subsegments:

1 By Voluntary: Carbon Offset Projects, Carbon Credit Trading

2 By Compliance: Cap-And-Trade Systems, Emission Reduction Programs

What Are The Regional Insights In The Carbon Credit For Agriculture, Forestry, And Land Use Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the carbon credit for agriculture, forestry, and land use market. Other regions covered in this report span across Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

