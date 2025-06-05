PURE AI LAUNCHES NEW PRODUCT AWARDS TO SPOTLIGHT INNOVATION IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Pure AI, providing reliable, unbiased insights into the AI technologies and trends, is proud to announce the launch of its New Product Awards.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pure AI , providing reliable, unbiased insights into the AI technologies and trends that matter most to everyone from IT professionals to developers and C-level executives, a division of Converge360 , is proud to announce the launch of its New Product Awards .This new awards initiative is designed to recognize innovative companies that are redefining what's possible with AI. Whether through groundbreaking platforms, cutting-edge products, or impactful real-world applications, the New Product Awards will highlight the organizations leading the way in AI advancement.“Enterprises and SMBs alike are looking for practical, impactful ways to harness the power of modern AI without overburdening their teams,” said Gladys Rama, Editorial Director of Pure AI.“The winners of these awards stand out for delivering solutions that make AI accessible, effective, and truly beneficial in real-world business environments.”All entrants will receive promotional exposure across the Pure AI platform and access to discounted advertising opportunities. Winners will be granted the right to use a Pure AI Winner badge in their marketing materials and will be featured prominently across Pure AI's digital channels, including a dedicated showcase section on the website.For more information on how to enter, visit###About Pure AIPure AI provides everyone from IT professionals to developers to C-level executives with reliable and unbiased information on which AI technologies and trends they need to pay attention to and why.About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

