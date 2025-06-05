Clinical Medical Real Estate Solutions Launches Clinical Advisory Group Headed By Walter Lestrange And Jeff Tarlowe

Walter LeStrange

Optum Care/Pro Health former CEO and CFO join Jonathan Marks' medical real estate solutions group, aligning clinical, operational and strategic insights

- Jonathan Marks, Founder & CEO, Clinical: Medical Real Estate Solutions. HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare sector real estate advisory firm Clinical: Medical Real Estate Solutions is launching Clinical Advisory Group as an affiliated consulting group focused on aligning clinical, operational and strategic protocols to drive long-term, sustainable growth and scalability for medical practices. Heading the group will be two industry leaders, Walter LeStrange and Jeff Tarlowe. Both have worked together in executive positions at such organizations as Optum Care/Pro Health, Zenyth Partners and, most recently, Health Plus Management, where LeStrange served as Chief Operating Officer and Tarlowe as Chief Financial Officer.Clinical Advisory Group's core services include market analyses, competitive landscape assessments, practice evaluations and optimal operational optimization, EBITDA improvement strategies, sale and resale readiness consulting, and growth planning.“We are thrilled to launch Clinical Advisory Group and bring on the caliber of healthcare executives, such as Walter and Jeff, to enhance physician group throughput,” points out Jonathan Marks, founder and CEO of Clinical: Medical Real Estate Solutions and Clinical Advisory Group.“Collectively, they led their teams to extraordinary growth, both organically and through 200-plus practice acquisitions. They grew revenue more than tenfold and provided excellent leadership to 30 sub-specialty service lines at more than 600 locations.”Adds LeStrange,“Clinical Advisory will unlock the financial performance of physician groups to become operationally efficient and profitable by boosting EBITDA 15- to 20% over the first 18 months.”“Together with Clinical: Medical Real Estate Solutions, we are bringing hands-on expertise with a proven track record of success to implement change and drive results for optimal growth and a successful exit,” says Tarlowe.In addition to data and competitive analyses, Clinical Advisory's services include expert advice on workflow redesign, supply chain management, revenue cycle optimization, information technology and cybersecurity readiness, C-suite strategy and coaching, and marketing and brand strategies.###About Clinical: Medical Real Estate SolutionsClinical: Medical Real Estate Solutions is a fully-integrated advisory firm that aligns clinical strategy, operations, and real estate for physicians, medical groups, hospitals, management services organizations (MSO), and investors. Among the various solutions and services being offered are portfolio optimization, strategic site selection, competition analysis, clinical space programming, medical office leasing and investment, and medical buildouts. Clinical: Medical Real Estate Solutions' services address challenges impacting long-term and ambulatory care practices, providing opportunities for enhanced clinical capacity, streamlined operations, reduced costs, and mitigated risks at all facilities.

