Rabbi Rosalie Osian Presents Two Pastoral Care Courses For Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute Rabbinic Candidates

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since 2014 Rabbi Rosalie Osian has been a guest teacher at the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute (JSLI) where she instructs two courses on Jewish Pastoral Care Theory. Pastoral care encompasses the spiritual, emotional, and relational support provided by clergy or trained professionals to individuals and communities, aiming to foster well-being and spiritual growth. As part of each of her courses students write and share a personal illness story as well as create a visual representation of their family tree, history, and relationships. Students get the chance to simulate the experience of being a pastoral counselor. Pastoral Care Support is a vital part of the role of clergy.

The JSLI Rabbinical School curriculum is designed to provide a thorough understanding of various subjects, emphasizing the practical aspects of being a clergy member in 2025. Courses are offered on topics such as Torah Study, Jewish Prophets, Kings, Pirkey Avot (Ethics of the Fathers), and Jewish Angels. Additionally the program content includes classes on Jewish History, Forgiveness, Rabbinics, Liturgy and Ritual and Professional Development. The program also includes extensive training in sermon preparation and delivery. JSLI trained Rabbis enter the work force with a solid understanding of Jewish topics and themes that are relevant for today's Jew.

Rabbi Rosalie Osian is a retired clinically trained Palliative and Spiritual Care Chaplain serving over 25 years of pastoral services including life cycle events, most recently in Colorado's Intermountain Health's Good Samaritan and Platte Valley Hospitals in Colorado. Prior to her move to the Rocky Mountains she served at Caring Hospice Services, Brooklyn, NY, in multi faith and Jewish communities including skilled nursing facilities. She continues to serve her Boulder community through her practice, Cycle of Life Pastoral Services. She is currently completing a memoir about stories that framed her journey from a Chassidic family, a child of two Shoah survivors, to a Rabbi and Chaplain.



"Our students really value the training offered by Rabbi Rosalie, is a caring and compassionate presence who imparts her skills by living them." Rabbi Blane notes.



ABOUT SIM SHALOM AND JSLI

Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane and Associate Rabbis lead accessible Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST.

Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, the online professional rabbinical program and of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities, .

Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit the website or call 201-338-0165.

