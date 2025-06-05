AI In Construction Market Projected To Reach US$22.768 Billion By 2030 At A Significant CAGR Of 23.08%

The AI in Construction Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.08% from US$8.060 billion in 2025 to US$22.768 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the AI in Construction Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.08% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$22.768 billion by 2030.The construction industry has always been known for its manual labor and traditional methods, but with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), that is quickly changing. The AI in Construction Market is experiencing significant growth and is revolutionizing the way construction projects are planned, designed, and executed.The use of AI in construction has proven to be a game-changer, with its ability to analyze large amounts of data and make accurate predictions. This technology has been implemented in various aspects of the construction process, such as project planning, risk management, and safety protocols. With the help of AI, construction companies are able to identify potential issues and make necessary adjustments before they become costly problems. This not only saves time and money, but also ensures a smoother and more efficient construction process.One of the key drivers of the AI in Construction Market is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices. AI technology is being used to optimize building designs and materials, resulting in more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly structures. This has not only attracted the attention of construction companies, but also government agencies and environmental organizations. The use of AI in construction aligns with the global push for sustainable development and has the potential to make a significant impact in reducing the industry's carbon footprint.The future of the AI in Construction Market looks promising, with a projected growth rate of 35% in the next five years. This growth is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of AI technology in the construction industry and the continuous advancements in AI capabilities. As more companies realize the benefits of incorporating AI into their construction processes, the market is expected to expand even further. Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the AI in Construction Market that have been covered are IBM, Autodesk Construction Cloud, Oracle, SAP SE, ALICE Technologies Inc., The Access Group, among others.The market analytics report segments the AI in Construction Market as follows:By Application.Project Management.Planning and Design.Safety.Autonomous Equipment.Monitoring and MaintenanceBy Construction Stage.Pre-Construction.Construction.Post-ConstructionBy Deployment.On-Premises.Cloud BasedBy Industry.Residential.Commercial.OthersBy Geography.North AmericaoUnited StatesoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoOthersCompanies Profiled:.IBM.Autodesk Construction Cloud.Oracle.SAP SE.ALICE Technologies Inc..The Access Group.Doxel.eSUB Construction SoftwareReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.AI Solutions Market:.AI (Artificial Intelligence) In Simulation Market:.AI In The Legal Services Market:.AI In E-commerce Market:.AI In Gaming Market: Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

