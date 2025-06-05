Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ambassador Chen Mingjian Meets With Tanzanian Minister Of Industry And Trade Selemani Saidi Jafo

2025-06-05 09:45:13
On June 3, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Chen Mingjian met with Tanzanian Minister of Industry and Trade Hon. Selemani Saidi Jafo, in Dar es Salaam. They exchanged views on mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

