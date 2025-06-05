Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): ANNUAL REPORT ENGLISH 2024


2025-06-05 09:31:41
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB (publ.) announces that the Annual Report for 2024 is now available for download in English at the company's website,

Link to the report:
more information :

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, email: href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#d7b3b6b097adbeb9adbeb9b8f9b4b8ba" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge:
[email protected]

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

