Cresta Named A Leader And ...A Force To Be Reckoned With In Conversation Intelligence For The Contact Center

The company received the highest score possible in 16 criteria, including Innovation, Insights-to-Action, Real-Time Guidance, and Revenue Generation

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the leading contact center artificial intelligence (AI) platform for human and AI agents, has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Conversation Intelligence Solutions for Contact Centers, Q2 2025.

The report evaluated "the 10 providers that matter most and how they stack up" and gave Cresta the highest score in the Current Offering category, stating:

"Cresta's relentless innovation establishes it as a force to be reckoned with in the conversation intelligence market. It is consistently first to market with innovative genAI features, which see strong adoption among its enterprise clients."

Cresta received the highest possible scores in 16 criteria:



Insights Discovery

Real-Time Guidance

Outcome Analysis

GenAI Safety and Controls

Insights-to-Action

Speech Recognition

Coaching Efficiency and Effectiveness

GenAI Summarization

Revenue Generation

Redaction and Masking

Signal Extraction

Trigger Management

Telephony Integration

Roadmap

Innovation Adoption

The report goes on to note that "Cresta's market leadership stems from its command of cutting-edge AI techniques, enabling it to realize the art of the possible faster than its peers." But the reason why organizations like United Airlines, Carmax, and Cox Communications trust Cresta goes beyond the technology. According to Forrester, "Reference customers commend Cresta's dedication to tailoring its solutions to meet their goals as well as its strong partnership and persistence."

"For us, this recognition from Forrester further validates our vision of turning every customer conversation into a competitive advantage by unlocking the full strategic potential of the contact center," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "Contact centers are the epicenter of customer insights, offering a powerful source of customer intelligence that businesses can leverage broadly across marketing, product development, and strategic planning. We believe our scores in criteria like Insights-to-Action and Revenue Generation demonstrate that Cresta's platform goes beyond efficiency, empowering enterprises to drive meaningful business outcomes and exceptional ROI from every customer interaction."

To access a complimentary copy of the report and learn more about why Forrester recognizes Cresta as a Leader in conversation intelligence, please visit Cresta's website here .

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.

About Cresta:

Cresta is on a mission to turn every customer conversation into a competitive advantage by unlocking the true potential of the contact center. Cresta's platform combines the best of AI and human intelligence to help contact centers discover customer insights and behavioral best practices, automate conversations and inefficient processes, and empower every team member to work smarter and faster. Powering customer experiences for companies like Cox Communications, Hilton, and CarMax, Cresta helps turn every conversation into an opportunity. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

