Globant Reimagines Traditional IT Services With AI Pods, The First Subscription Model For AI-Powered Engineering
"We've been embracing AI for a decade, and today we're reinventing the industry with a strategy that meets the growing demand from global organizations for AI-driven value at scale," said Martin Migoya, co-founder and CEO of Globant. "This is not just an evolution-it's a radical departure from what anyone else in our industry is offering: services as software -continuous, intelligent, and aligned to outcomes, not effort."
AI Pods are powered by Globant Enterprise AI (GEAI), Globant's advanced AI accelerator platform. GEAI is AI-model agnostic and offers a full spectrum of agents for designing, building, deploying, and orchestrating bespoke agentic AI. These intelligent, agentic workflows drive end-to-end business transformation at scale. Today's agent lineup includes Globant CODA, which accelerates the entire software development lifecycle with automated code generation, testing, and deployment.
"We are already delivering this model in industries like finance, retail, and media with impressive results. Projects are experiencing huge reductions in delivery timeframes, showing concrete efficiencies and boosting productivity," said Diego Tartara, CTO at Globant. "We believe we are at the forefront of a massive change for our sector, and we have proven to be the perfect partner to guide both our teams and customers into this new era."
About Globant
At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our expertise in AI. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.
We have more than 31,100 employees and are present in 36 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.
We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.
We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.
We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
