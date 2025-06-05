Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Expands In Colorado With Sprinkler Servicer Extreme Fire Protection

ATLANTA, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety - the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States - has acquired Colorado-based Extreme Fire Protection. Extreme Fire joins Pye-Barker's existing Denver-area fire protection and alarms teams, furthering Pye-Barker's commitment to complete life safety services for the surrounding community.

Founded in 2006 by Dwon Lewis and his sons Shad, Cameron and Cullen, Extreme Fire Protection provides comprehensive fire sprinkler services for office buildings, retail, government, education, healthcare and multi-family properties. The team expertly manages the entire process from preconstruction planning through complete system installation and ongoing inspections, testing and maintenance. Extreme Fire Protection is known for its commitment to safety, quality craftmanship and customer service. Elevating the next generation of fire protection professionals, the company supports college programs and trade associations that further their mission to protect.

"Extreme Fire Protection Company pursues excellence in fire sprinkler services at every turn, and we're grateful for the opportunity to bring the full team into the Pye-Barker fold," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "We have been deeply impressed to see them uphold values of teamwork, safety, premium customer service and community support to safeguard people and property."

"We have always had a 'whatever it takes' mentality, placing great importance on serving our community with the highest quality systems to protect lives and livelihoods," said Dwon Lewis, president of Extreme Fire Protection. "We're excited for the opportunity to become a part of something bigger at Pye-Barker, where we will be able to continue ensuring the safety of our fellow Coloradans and further our services with the support of such a trusted fire safety company."

Extreme Fire Protection's team of skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Colorado. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Contact:

Rod DiBona

EVP, Business Development – M&A

[email protected]

Media Contact:

James Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

