Sleepscore Study On Rest® Evercool® Collection To Be Presented At SLEEP 2025 Conference And Published As An Abstract In SLEEP Journal

Study Highlights Positive Impact of Evercool Cooling Bedding on Perceived Sleep for Hot Sleepers

NEWARK, Del., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rest ® and SleepScore Labs are proud to announce that the findings from its recent independent study evaluating the impact of the Rest ® Evercool ® Cooling Collection-including pillowcases, fitted sheets, and comforters- will be published as an abstract in SLEEP , a leading peer-reviewed journal in sleep and circadian science. In addition, the research team will present the study as a scientific poster at the upcoming SLEEP 2025 Conference , taking place June 8–11, a premier forum for sleep science and medicine.

SleepScore Labs research analyzed approximately 1,000 nights of sleep among women aged 40–60 who reported sleeping hot, experiencing night sweats, or suffering from hot flashes. Results showed significant perceived improvements in sleep comfort, temperature regulation, and overall sleep quality when using Rest's Evercool ® products compared to their original bedding.

"Seeing our Evercool Collection independently validated by leading sleep researchers-and recognized by the scientific community through SLEEP and the SLEEP conference-is an incredible honor," said Andy Nguyen, CEO and Co-Founder of Rest® . "At Rest, our mission has always been to create products that make a real difference in how people sleep and feel, and we're proud to be part of the broader conversation about how innovation in bedding can support better, more restorative rest."

Key Highlights of the Findings Include:



Cooling Effect: 97% of participants reported that Rest's bedding felt cool, compared to only 16% who felt their original bedding was cool.

Comfort: 100% of participants reported that Rest's bedding felt comfortable, whereas only 50% felt their original bedding was comfortable.

Perceived Sleep Quality: Participants noted a significant increase in their perception of overall sleep quality (+74%).

Ease of Falling Asleep: Participants found it easier to fall asleep (+91%) and were better able to fall asleep in their preferred amount of time (+80%).

Reduced Night Sweats: Participants felt the intensity of night sweats was reduced (-61%). Better Sleep Satisfaction: Participants felt more satisfied with their sleep (+80%) and experienced this satisfaction more days per week (+118%).

"By presenting this study as a scientific poster at the SLEEP 2025 conference, to be followed by its publication as an abstract, we're reinforcing our commitment to spotlighting consumer products that show promising potential to support better sleep," said Dr. Sharon Danoff-Burg, Senior Principal Research Scientist at SleepScore Labs . "We're proud to help bring solutions such as Rest's Evercool® collection into the conversation with the broader sleep community."

To learn more about the study, visit .

About SleepScore Labs

SleepScore Labs is changing the world by empowering businesses to solve the world's sleep problems at scale by driving sleep improvement powered by science and world-leading data and technology. SleepScore Labs was founded by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions, and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard. After building and studying a proprietary dataset with more than 600 million hours of sleep & associated parameters, SleepScore Labs offers a suite of proven B2B2C services to help companies improve their health and wellness outcomes. To learn more, visit .

About Rest®

Rest® is a sleep brand redefining the path to personalized comfort-prioritizing well-being through innovation in form, function, and cooling technology. Known for its Evercool® collection, Rest® offers a range of science-backed products all designed to support temperature regulation and all-night comfort. Many of Rest's products are eligible for purchase using Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Health Savings Accounts (HSA). The brand has received widespread recognition, including Good Housekeeping's Best Bedding Awards for the Evercool® Cooling Comforter (2023, 2024, 2025), Apartment Therapy's Best List Awards (2023), Health Sleep Awards for the Evercool®+ Cooling Sheet Set (2025), and Oprah Daily's Sleep O-Wards for the Evercool® Cooling Pillow (2025). To learn more, please visit .

SOURCE Rest

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED