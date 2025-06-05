Gene Synthesis Market Set To Reach USD 9.64 Billion By 2032 Owing To Advances In Synthetic Biology And Demand For Personalized Therapeutics SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 2.28 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 9.64 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 17.41% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Regional Analysis
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
By Method
In 2023, solid phase synthesis was identified as the largest segment, with demand estimated at 36% share. It is preferred in industrial and pharmaceutical research due to high efficiency, accurate oligonucleotide assembly, and the ability for large-scale gene construction.
PCR-based assembly approaches are now the most widely used platform and are gaining popularity due to their rapidness, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for being introduced to high-throughput settings. Its expanding use in point-of-care diagnostics and personalized medicine is fueling adoption in developing markets and research agencies.
By Services
By services, antibody DNA synthesis was the largest segment in 2023 in the market, accounting for 61% of the global market share. Its extensive use in studies of immunotherapy, vaccine production, and monoclonal antibody production explains its case of predominance.
The most rapidly growing service is gene library synthesis, which is utilized more and more in protein engineering, functional genomics, and drug screening. The increased demand for probing genetic variations and improving protein functions is driving the requirement in academic as well as commercial environments.
Regional Trends
North America was the largest gene synthesis market, owing to well-developed research infrastructure, a high concentration of biotech companies, and the availability of government funding, such as the Cancer Moonshot initiative, to support cancer research in the US. The U.S., in particular, was a significant driver of this regional dominance, with early application of synthetic biology and greater levels of public-private partnerships.
The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growth of the life science industry, favorable government policies, and expansion of the biotechnology sector in China, India, and South Korea. China is becoming a regional growth engine due to its moves to increase its genomic research and local gene synthesis capabilities.
Recent Developments
- January 2023 – Twist Bioscience and Astellas entered into a partnership. To drive multitarget antibody discovery,141, furthering the use of synthetic genes in drug pipelines. April 2022 – DNA Script announced an early access program of the SYNTAX System to increase the availability of on-demand enzymatic DNA synthesis. March 2023 - GenScript introduced a high-throughput gene synthesis service for synthetic biology and metabolic engineering programs.
Gene Synthesis Market Segmentation
By Method
- Solid-phase Synthesis PCR-based Enzyme Synthesis Chip-based Synthesis
By Services
- Antibody DNA Synthesis Viral DNA Synthesis Others
By Application
- Gene & Cell Therapy Development Disease Diagnosis Vaccine Development Others
By End User
- Academic and Research Institutes Biopharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Gene Synthesis Market by Method
8. Gene Synthesis Market by Services
9. Gene Synthesis Market by Application
10. Gene Synthesis Market by End User
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Use Cases and Best Practices
14. Conclusion
