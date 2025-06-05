Alico To Present At The Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference
The presentation will begin at 12:15PM ET on Wednesday, June 11th, 2025 and can be accessed live here . Management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, June 11th and Thursday, June 12th, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-one meeting, visit .
About Alico
Alico, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALCO) is a Florida-based agribusiness and land management company with over 125 years of experience. Following its strategic transformation in 2025, Alico operates as a diversified land company with approximately 51,300 acres across 8 Florida counties. The Company focuses on strategic land development opportunities and diversified agricultural operations, leveraging its extensive land portfolio to create long-term shareholder value while maintaining its commitment to responsible land stewardship and conservation. Learn more about Alico at .
Investor Contact:
John Mills
ICR
(646) 277-1254
...
Brad Heine
Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
...
