QUEEN OF THE WORLD 100Th Comedy Video To Be Released.

QUEEN OF THE WORLD Good Side. Comedy Video 99. Releases June 5, 2025. Man is worried about his good side.

QUEEN OF THE WORLD Stomach. Comedy Video 100. Releases June 6, 2025, 10 am PST. Man worries about what worrying is doing to his stomach.

QUEEN OF THE WORLD Raoul. Comedy Video 101. Releases June 9, 2025, 10 am PST. Man worries about where the music for the series comes from.

QUEEN OF THE WORLD comedy videos are released M-F mornings on Sunny Side YouTube, INSTAGRAM @sunnysidecomedyfun and TikTok @sunnysidecomedyfun.

- Bill Allard, Sunny Side Director FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- QUEEN OF THE WORLD is an INSTAGRAM hit and the 100th episode will be released Friday, June 6 at 10:00 am PST."It's a perfect comedy template," exclaims Sunny Side Director Bill Allard who writes the series along with his son and business partner, Richard Allard.The series started as comedy predictions written by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founder Merle Kessler for the opening monologue of a M-F live Sunny Side comedy show Bill, also a Duck's Breath co-founder, hosted for 13 weeks in 2024.QUEEN OF THE WORLD comedy videos are 38 seconds and have a rollicking music bed by J. Raoul Brody. The Queen, a chess piece with a hand drawn face (Isla Allard), announces herself (Susie Schoonmaker) and Worried Man (Sheldon Norberg) appears to ask about something he is concerned about. The Queen responds with an audio prophecy that appears on screen as text and Worried Man responds to that prophecy."Three places for jokes," laughs Allard. "The prophecies are like Ancient Greek Oracle of Delphi convoluted proclamations. Our Queen of the World never responds directly to Worried Man's question. We usually start with a humorous question, respond with an outrageous comedy prophecy, and end with a funny response to that prophecy."Duck Spots, the company producing the Sunny Side series, plans to continue M-F releases through the end of the year and beyond."A thousand comedy videos is not that far away," says Allard, " 'Ask Doctor Science,' released over 2,000 episodes.""Ask Doctor Science" was a hit public radio show produced by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre and is the audio track for DOCTOR SCIENCE, another Monday through Friday Sunny Side comedy video series gathering a loyal following on INSTAGRAM.Sunny Side comedy videos are released in high definition landscape mode on Sunny Side YouTube and high definition portrait mode on Sunny Side YouTube Shorts. Low definition portrait versions of each video are produced and released on TikTok and INSTAGRAM @sunnysidecomedyfun ."Takes more time and effort, but, producing and releasing three versions of every Sunny Side comedy video insures everyone can see the funny wherever they watch videos," says Allard.On Monday, May 26, Sunny Side started releasing a third series, STERLING, Monday through Friday on all three platforms.The Sunny Side comedy collective of writers, actors, musicians, editors, and graphic artists plans to continue expanding their comedy releasing efforts through the end of 2025 and beyond."Sunny Side is the future of comedy" announces Allard. "You immediately see what works by how many views it gets and then you just do more of that!"This process is similar to stand-up comedians developing their acts in front of live audiences and Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre developing their sketch comedy one act plays touring colleges and clubs in the 80's.More: SunnySideTodayPUBLISHED SUNNY SIDE SERIESCoffey Stories (13 episodes)Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre (40 episodes)Duck's Breath (40 episodes)Fact (13 episodes)Gonad The Barbarian (18 episodes)Grand Finale (40 episodes)KollegeTV (40 episodes)SFComedy (40 episodes)Sunny Side Fun (9 episodes)Sunny Side Hollywood (6 episodes)Sunny Side Live Show (39 episodes)Twisted Tales (13 episodes)Zadar Cow From Hell (45 episodes)UNPUBLISHED SUNNY SIDE SERIESHollywood Dirt (35 episodes)Let's Save The World (5 episodes)Minute Debates (10 epodes)Why Did The AI Chicken Cross The Road? (25 episodes)Jane Wilson Vlog (20 episodes)Live Stream One (13 episodes)IN DEVELOPMENTClarificationsDoctor Science & RodneyLeon Martell's History of ComedySteve Baker Explains Everything

