Milieu Insight Appoints Industry Veteran Huw Griffiths As Strategic Advisor To Accelerate U.S. Expansion

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Milieu Insight , an award-winning specialist in global market research and data analytics, today announced the appointment of Huw Griffiths as Strategic Advisor for the U.S. market. This senior move underscores Milieu's commitment to expanding its footprint in the United States and enhancing its data-driven marketing and measurement capabilities.Huw Griffiths' appointment is a pivotal move that aligns with Milieu Insight's expansion strategy, the enhancement of its advanced tools, Canvas and Portraits, and its plans to launch new product offerings in the U.S. market. With a track record of innovation, he is well-placed to accelerate Milieu's trajectory as it looks to compete with existing market offerings, as well as break new ground in U.S. market research techniques.Griffiths, a University of Oxford alumnus, brings over 25 years of experience in marketing analytics and media strategy. He previously held senior leadership roles as Global Chief Product Officer at UM Worldwide and Global Chief Product Strategist at Kinesso, both part of IPG Mediabrands. Throughout his career, he has built a wealth of expertise in developing marketing accountability systems and integrating technology with media insights.“Milieu is setting a new standard for agile, high-quality consumer insights,” said Huw Griffiths, Strategic Advisor, Milieu Insight (U.S.).“Its platforms offer a rare combination of speed, depth, and accessibility, attributes that are increasingly critical to decision-makers in today's fast-paced environment. I look forward to contributing to the company's U.S. strategy and helping deliver these capabilities to a broader market.”In his advisory role, Griffiths will collaborate closely with Ted Marzilli, President of Milieu Insight (U.S.), to support the company's go-to-market strategy and commercial growth in the U.S. His insights will be instrumental in guiding the development of analytics products and U.S.-specific insight offerings, ensuring that Milieu's tools are tailored to meet the unique needs of the U.S. market.“Huw's appointment is a significant milestone in Milieu's U.S. expansion,” said Ted Marzilli, President of Milieu Insight (U.S.).“His extensive experience in building global research and analytics capabilities aligns perfectly with our mission to provide fast, representative, and actionable insights. His strategic leadership will play a critical role as we scale our operations in the U.S. and continue to innovate across our product portfolio.”By leveraging his deep industry knowledge, Griffiths will help position Milieu as a trusted research and data partner for U.S. organizations, further solidifying the company's commitment to delivering agile and actionable business insights. In the nuanced U.S. business landscape, the ability to collect and analyze data in near real-time has become a critical differentiator.To meet stakeholder expectations, businesses are increasingly relying on real-time data to understand customer journeys, preferences, and behaviors. As Vox reports, data-driven organizations are over three times more successful than those with less mature data practices, with 98% having a strong understanding of customer journeys. Griffiths' expertise will be instrumental in helping Milieu Insight's clients navigate the complexities of real-time data utilization, ensuring they remain competitive and responsive in an ever-evolving business environment. This is especially critical as the integration of real-time analytics into operational processes enables organizations to manage risks proactively and improve overall efficiency. By continuously monitoring systems, businesses can detect anomalies or potential issues early, allowing for swift corrective actions that minimize disruptions and maintain service quality.For more information on Milieu Insight and its expansion into the U.S., visitENDAbout Milieu Insight:Milieu Insight is a global market research and data analytics company, headquartered in Singapore, dedicated to helping brands and businesses build consumer engagement ecosystems that deliver agile and actionable business insights. The company has garnered accolades such as Campaign Asia's Tech MVP and Market Research Agency of the Year (GOLD) and is renowned for its award-winning research expertise. At the core of its offerings is its powerful survey and data analytics software platform, Canvas, which provides intuitive tools for survey design and distribution, data analysis, visualisation, and reporting business insights across various topics and sectors - This empowers businesses to make informed, impactful decisions and develop effective strategies.For further company information, please contact:Juda Kanaprach, CCO at Milieu Insightemail: ...website:

