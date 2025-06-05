Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt: President El-Sisi And King Of Bahrain Exchange Eid Al-Adha Greetings

2025-06-05 09:30:12
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, June 5, 2025/APO Group/ --

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the King of Bahrain greeted President El-Sisi on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha. The king of Bahrain wished Egypt and its people continued security and progress.

President El-Sisi expressed gratitude and appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad for this kind gesture. The President asked Allah the Almighty to bring this blessed occasion back to Bahrain and the Arab and Islamic nations with prosperity and blessings, wishing the Bahraini people enduring security and stability.

