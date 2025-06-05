TP Achieves ISO 37301 And ISO 37001 Certifications For Compliance And Anti-Bribery Management Systems

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital services leader TP today announced it has achieved certifications in ISO 37301 Compliance Management Systems (CMS) and ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management Systems. The certifications apply to TP's operations worldwide, including its Specialized Services subsidiaries, and recognize the company's global commitment to ethical business practices, regulatory compliance and corporate integrity.

Both certifications set internationally recognized standards for organizations in setting up, implementing, maintaining, and improving CMS and anti-bribery frameworks. TP earned the certifications after a rigorous independent audit by EuroCompliance .

"Earning the ISO 37301 and ISO 37001 certifications marks a significant milestone in TP's ongoing governance and risk management strategy, reflects our commitment to upholding international standards and reinforces our culture of integrity across TP," said Teri O'Brien, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at TP. "The certifications recognize TP's dedication to transparency, accountability, and corporate governance, helping ensure seamless integration into complex regulatory environments and highly-regulated industries."

The ISO 37301 certification helps ensure that TP has robust processes in place to identify, prevent and respond to legal and regulatory compliance risks, which reinforces TP's culture of integrity and ethical decision-making at all levels of the organization. Similarly, the ISO 37001 certification demonstrates TP's dedication to following strict anti-bribery policies, internal controls, and monitoring mechanisms.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2024, TP reported consolidated revenue of €10,280 million (US$11 billion) and net profit of €523 million.

TP shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, TP shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

