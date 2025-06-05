Digital Warroom Leverages Dtsearch Engine For Highly Scalable DWR Ediscovery Platform Spanning Early Case Assessment, Document Review, Processing And Production

BETHESDA, Md., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of law firms, legal service providers, corporations, and government agencies use the DWR eDiscovery platform to organize, review and process litigation data of any size and complexity. dtSearch is a leader in enterprise and developer text retrieval software for instantly searching terabytes. Today, the two companies are announcing the DWR eDiscovery platform embedding the dtSearch Engine.

Available as a law firm or enterprise-wide subscription, DWR enables superfast access to even the largest litigation datasets. DWR's high-speed ingestion engine identifies and indexes the data, presenting the results in a clear, organized, and intuitive way. DWR relies on the dtSearch Engine across its digital discovery offerings, including its premium DWR Private Cloud.

"dtSearch powers high-speed text retrieval functionality so users can navigate vast amount of data with ease," explains Digital War Room. "Backed by dtSearch technology, the DWR platform meets the entire spectrum of law firms and other organizations legal needs from data preservation to document review and production, all with state-of-the-art data security."

dtSearch's core product for developers, the dtSearch Engine has over 25 full-text and metadata instant concurrent search options including special forensics-oriented features and extensive international language support. dtSearch's proprietary document filters work with online and offline data spanning popular "Office" formats, website data, databases, compression formats and emails with attachments. The dtSearch Engine SDK can run in the cloud or on-premises (including multiplatform 64-bit Intel and ARM versions).

About Digital WarRoom, digitalwarroom

Digital WarRoom eDiscovery (DWR) is an e-discovery solution bringing together analysis, document processing, document review and production capabilities in one software package. Designed for use by in-house counsel and law firm legal support departments, DWR is backed by the over 20 years of proven work flows, methodologies and technology used by our consulting group. This software allows legal professionals to address e-discovery obligations in a proven and cost-effective manner. Attorneys and litigation support professionals can process, analyze, review, and produce documents all with one integrated solution. The result – greater efficiency, accuracy, and control.

About dtSearch®, dtSearch

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line instantly searches terabytes. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with attachments. dtSearch products meet some of the largest-capacity text retrieval needs in the world. The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents. Please see dtSearch for hundreds of reviews and case studies, as well as fully-functional evaluation copies.

