Opsera Announces New Devops For Dataops Solution With The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform

New Built on Databricks solution will enable customers to streamline and secure workflows using database objects, files, and DABS deployment with guardrails

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the leading AI-powered DevOps platform trusted by Fortune 1000 companies, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Databricks ( ), the Data and AI company. With the launch of its DevOps for DataOps capability, a Built on Databricks ( ) solution, Opsera empowers customers to scale and secure data workflows through automation, governance and intelligence to accelerate innovation and ensure enterprise-grade compliance.

With the rapid adoption of data engineering, machine learning and collaborative analytics, enterprises face new challenges in managing software delivery pipelines. With Opsera and Databricks, joint customers can streamline delivery pipelines and analytics with end-to-end orchestration. The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratizes access to analytics and intelligent applications by marrying customers' data with powerful AI models tuned to the unique characteristics of their business. The platform is built on a lakehouse foundation of open data formats and open governance to ensure that all data is completely within the customers' control.

Opsera DevOps for DataOps

Opsera bridges the gap between DevOps and DataOps by offering a single platform to:



Automate deployments of notebooks, libraries, and Python wheel files.

Enforce built-in security policies and compliance standards like SOC 2, GDPR, and ISO 27001.

Monitor pipeline health with DORA metrics, security alerts, and deployment analytics. Enable natural language interaction for debugging, triggering pipelines, and reducing cross-team delays.

Key Capabilities of Opsera for Databricks

End-to-End Pipeline Automation with Guardrails

Opsera streamlines and seamlessly enables DataOps teams to deploy database objects, database files (Notebooks, .py, .sql), and DABS components (Workflows, DLT, cluster configurations, etc.). With no-code, drag-and-drop pipelines, teams can manage deployments without custom scripts.

Shift-Left Security and Quality

Built-in automation integrates security scans and quality gates early in the development lifecycle, ensuring faster, safer releases with guardrails. This shift-left approach helps accelerate deployments while enhancing compliance and developer experience.

Integrated Security & Compliance

Opsera embeds policy-as-code, secrets management, and compliance automation to meet enterprise standards like SOC 2, GDPR, and ISO 27001.

Toolchain Integration

Opsera's AI-powered DevOps platform works seamlessly with Git, Jira, Azure DevOps, security, and quality tools with guardrails, Terraform, ServiceNow, and Databricks to integrate seamlessly with your existing ecosystem without disruption.

Unified Insights

Gain end-to-end visibility into your data workflows with real-time metrics, deployment analytics, DORA indicators, and security alerts to monitor performance and mitigate risk.

AI-Powered Intelligence

Opsera's Hummingbird AI proactively detects failures, identifies root causes, and offers instant remediation to reduce downtime and streamline resolution.

Agentic Chat Interface

Use natural language to trigger pipelines, debug deployments, and apply best practices, reducing delays caused by cross-team handoffs or tribal knowledge.

"Our mission is clear: simplify and elevate DevOps by automating and optimizing delivery pipelines," said Kumar Chivukula, Co-founder and CEO of Opsera. "With our latest capabilities, we're extending DevOps principles into the data world. It's DevOps for DataOps-bringing agility, security, and intelligence to Databricks workflows."

Enhancing Value in Databricks Workflows

Opsera's orchestration platform helps Databricks customers redefine their workflows with clarity and at scale. For example, one of Opsera's customers is deploying Python wheel workflows and automating notebook-as-code processes, resulting in:



50% faster release cycles with predictable timelines,

50% improvement in security and quality , and 40% reduction in manual efforts , enabling teams to focus on innovation.

Opsera's innovation leadership stems from its ability to embed security and governance throughout the software development lifecycle. Its AI automation ensures teams can balance speed with safety to reduce the complexity of managing Databricks. With its scalability and ease of use, Opsera is perfect for enterprises grappling with fragmented toolchains, manual processes and compliance challenges.

"Opsera helps Databricks teams shift left by aligning security and delivery priorities in a single pane of glass," said Steve Sobel, Global Leader, Startup and Venture Programs at Databricks. "Its commitment extends beyond eliminating today's bottlenecks to anticipating the future of scalable software delivery and evolving data workflows, with a focus on user-friendly onboarding and customer experience."

These enhancements also coincide with the validation of Opsera's integration and their inclusion in the Databricks Technology Partner Program. This partnership integrates Opsera with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, enabling scalable, secure software delivery. As a Databricks Technology Partner, Opsera now offers enhanced functionalities across ETL, data ingestion, business intelligence, data science, machine learning, security, and governance. This collaboration empowers customers to accelerate innovation and unlock valuable insights from their data with greater efficiency.

Future Opsera Innovations

Looking ahead, Opsera is investing in deeper AI-driven optimizations and integration capabilities, as demonstrated in its new enhancements for Databricks solutions. Its goal is to help organizations stay ahead of the curve with seamless scalability and robust security in the data-driven era.

The new Opsera DevOps for DataOps solution is now generally available. To learn more about the partnership with Databricks, please visit . You can also learn more about the Databricks Built On Partner Program here .

About Opsera

Opsera is an AI-powered DevOps platform for all apps and teams. From comprehensive pipeline creation and management to a robust marketplace of pre-built integrations and complete analytic and reporting capabilities, organizations achieve faster release cycles, maintain and improve quality, and increase efficiency within their software development processes. Top Fortune 1000 companies are speeding up their time to market by building, testing, deploying, reporting, and monitoring their applications with Opsera's leading DevOps platform.

Media Contact:

Jacob Harvey

Catapult PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Opsera

