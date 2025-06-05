New Café Layered. To Transform Long-Vacant Site In Old Town Fairfax City

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The café's arrival is the result of a collaborative effort between the business owners, Combined Properties, and Fairfax City Economic Development , which supported the project through its Façade and Interior Improvement Grant (FIIG) program. Designed to reduce the costs of rehabilitating commercial spaces, the FIIG program helped fund upgrades to the building's façade, turning a former McDonald's location into a vibrant and modern destination for residents and visitors alike.

"Layered.," a new brunch and café concept from the owners of Chateau de Chantilly, is opening in Old Town Fairfax City.

Post thi

"We are thrilled to welcome Layered., a new, walkable third place and a destination business, to Old Town Fairfax City," said Christopher Bruno, CEO and director of Fairfax City Economic Development . "Layered. was able to take advantage of another keystone program of FCED, and we're proud to demonstrate once again how local leadership and targeted investment can directly support small- and independent-business growth."

Layered will offer a menu of handcrafted pastries, freshly baked desserts, cakes, and artisan sandwiches crafted by a Michelin-trained chef, alongside specialty coffee. With ample seating indoors and outdoors and a luxurious interior, the café will serve as a community gathering space, bringing new life to Courthouse Plaza and supporting the broader revitalization of Old Town Fairfax City.

"It's exciting to welcome a new café in our downtown so close to the library," said Fairfax City Mayor Catherine Read . "Layered. will provide a gathering place for students, families, and visitors in a walkable location. Their very name reflects what is happening in our city as new businesses choose to locate here, shaping the character of our downtown with their unique offerings. I'm delighted to see a long vacant building reimagined and brought back to life."

"We're thankful for Fairfax City's support in helping us bring Layered. to life," said Choi , co-owner of Layered . "Our vision is for this to be a place where people come together-whether for a casual coffee catch-up, a family treat, or simply to enjoy something special. We hope to become Fairfax City's go-to spot for great coffee and desserts."

The addition of Layered. to Courthouse Plaza is a reflection of FCED's continued efforts to attract innovative, community-focused businesses that align with the city's long-term economic goals. For further updates on the café's opening, please follow @by_layered on Instagram. For more information on FIIG, please visit gofairfaxcity/business-assistance/incentives-grants .

About Fairfax City Economic Development

Fairfax City Economic Development is a collaboration between the Fairfax City Economic Development Department and the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, an independent agency administered by a commission appointed by the City Council to promote economic development activity within Fairfax. Fairfax City Economic Development helps attract businesses to the city, encourages and develops programs that foster connections between businesses, residents, and visitors of Fairfax City, and spearheads innovative programs and strategies devoted to positioning Fairfax City as an ideal location to start, grow, and scale a business. It is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Learn more at gofairfaxcity.

SOURCE Fairfax City Economic Development