TJ Maxx And Ilona Maher Team Up To Launch You Sponsored By TJ Maxx: A First-Of-Its-Kind Initiative To Sponsor True Original Women

This new model of sponsorship will award 10 women custom deals designed to amplify their unique voices and fuel their next moves by unlocking assets in three distinct categories: opportunity, connections, and visibility. To do so, each recipient will be paired with one of five game-changing Co-Sponsors who embodies the magnetism and authenticity of a True Original and offers expertise spanning athletics and arts to fashion and entrepreneurship.

Meet the incredible Co-Sponsors who are re-writing the rules and cheering on the next wave of True Originals:



Ilona Maher : powerhouse rugby player with a whole lot of game.

Jen Atkin : from red carpets to boardrooms, a beauty trailblazer turning glam into a movement of community and creativity.

Carly Cushnie : designer, stylist, and visionary redefining luxury across fashion and interiors.

Chloe Flower : piano prodigy and style disruptor making space for the next generation to shine. Renée Elise Goldsberry : award-winning artist using voice and vision to break boundaries on every stage.

"Finding sponsor-level support early in my career wasn't easy, so I carved my own path where I prioritized always staying true to myself – and guess what? Success followed," said Ilona Maher. "As a lifelong Maxxinista, I'm proud to be a part of You Sponsored by TJ Maxx, where we get to help other women who don't fit into a mold make an impact doing what they love and-in doing so-redefine why sponsorship matters."

The You Sponsorships are designed to actively champion and create opportunities for recipients through three key pillars that help propel them forward. Each makes up a unique range of assets that sets sponsorship apart, including:



Opportunity: Land $20,000 in funding to help back their next big move and champion more of what makes them a True Original, whether it's getting certified in a new skill, launching a business, or taking to the stage.

Connections: Get a 1:1 sit-down with their Co-Sponsor to help uplift their ambitions and ideas, then receive introductions to more women in her expansive network that will help open even more doors. Visibility: Tell their stories on TJ Maxx social channels, tapping into the millions of followers to activate their message, mission, and more. Plus, they'll even get a social shoutout from their Co-Sponsor!

"At TJ Maxx, we believe in the power of True Originals, women who have this magnetic confidence and optimism, inspiring others to stay true to themselves by being exactly who they already are," said Christina Lynch, Vice President, Marketing Director at TJ Maxx. "With You Sponsored by TJ Maxx, we're championing these very women by expanding the definition of sponsorship and broadening who it can benefit. Our goal is to continue uplifting even more game-changing women, celebrating their individuality, and making self-expression something they never have to compromise on."

For nearly a decade, through the Maxx You Project , TJ Maxx has provided tools and resources to help women be their true selves – their maxx selves. This year, with long-time partners Dress for Success® and Save the Children, the brand will continue to support women and caregivers across the country through visibility, connections, and new opportunities.

How It Works:

Starting today through June 20th, participants can visit YouSponsored to apply for a custom You Sponsorship to advance their professional or personal passions. Applicants will fill out a short questionnaire about their True Original story and how they'd make the most of their sponsorship. For the complete contest rules and terms and conditions, please visit YouSponsored.

Ready to embrace your true self and unlock new opportunities? Apply for You Sponsored by TJ Maxx at YouSponsored and follow @tjmaxx on TikTok and Instagram to learn more.

About The Research

TJ Maxx commissioned an online survey managed by Edelman Data & Intelligence (DXI) that fielded between April 17th – April 29th, 2025. TJ Maxx surveyed 2,000 respondents in total, representative of U.S. women aged 18-65.

About The Maxx You Project

The Maxx You Project began in 2017 as TJ Maxx's ongoing initiative dedicated to helping women pursue their most authentic lives. Since its inception, The Maxx You Project has touched the lives of more than 200,000 women across the country through interactive experiences and programming. Learn more on MaxxYouProject.

About TJ Maxx

As the nation's largest off-price retailer, with more than 1,300 stores spanning 49 states and Puerto Rico, TJ Maxx helps empower shoppers to be their most unapologetic selves. For style tips, inspiration and more, visit us on Instagram at @tjmaxx , TikTok at @tjmaxx , Facebook at facebook/tjmaxx , Pinterest at pinterest/tjmaxx and X at @tjmaxx . Visit tjmaxx or download the TJ Maxx app to shop online and locate your nearest store.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success® Worldwide is the leading global nonprofit employment resource for unemployed and underemployed women. With more than 134 affiliates across 20 countries, Dress for Success has helped over 1.3 million women in their pursuit of economic mobility.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In the United States and around the world, they do whatever it takes –every day and in times of crisis– so children can fulfill their rights to a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. With over 100 years of expertise, Save the Children is the world's first and leading independent children's organization – transforming lives and the future we share. Follow on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

