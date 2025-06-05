Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kulicke & Soffa Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.205


2025-06-05 09:16:42
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC ) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on July 8, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 19, 2025.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa is a global leader in semiconductor assembly technology, advancing device performance across automotive, compute, industrial, memory and communications markets. Founded on innovation in 1951, K&S is uniquely positioned to overcome increasingly dynamic process challenges – creating and delivering long-term value by aligning technology with opportunity.

Contacts:

Kulicke & Soffa
 Marilyn Sim
Public Relations
P: +65-6880-9309
[email protected]

Kulicke & Soffa
 Joseph Elgindy
Finance
P: +1-215-784-7500
[email protected]

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

MENAFN05062025003732001241ID1109641382

