Kulicke & Soffa Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.205
SINGAPORE, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC ) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on July 8, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 19, 2025.
About Kulicke & Soffa
Kulicke & Soffa is a global leader in semiconductor assembly technology, advancing device performance across automotive, compute, industrial, memory and communications markets. Founded on innovation in 1951, K&S is uniquely positioned to overcome increasingly dynamic process challenges – creating and delivering long-term value by aligning technology with opportunity.
Contacts:
Kulicke & Soffa
Marilyn Sim
Public Relations
P: +65-6880-9309
[email protected]
Kulicke & Soffa
Joseph Elgindy
Finance
P: +1-215-784-7500
[email protected]
