Gopro Appoints Mike Dennison To Board Of Directors

Mike Dennison, as CEO of Fox Factory Holding Corp., oversees more than ~$1.4B in business operations across twenty-nine locations globally. Mr. Dennison also serves on the board of directors of Fox Factory Holding Corp., Solo Brands, Inc. and K&N Holdco, LLC (K&N Filters), where he is Chairman of the Board.

"I've long admired GoPro's ability to connect people to their passions through storytelling and innovation," said Mike Dennison. "Joining the Board is a meaningful opportunity for me to support a brand that has inspired so many, including myself. I'm excited to contribute to GoPro's journey and help shape what's next."

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO )

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both Outside Magazine and U.S. News & World Report for being among the best places to work. Open roles can be found on our careers page . For more information, visit GoPro .

Connect with GoPro on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , X , YouTube , and GoPro's blog, The Current . GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal .

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.