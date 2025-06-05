Fazoli's Debuts First International Location In Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading U.S. Italian Chain Opens in Calgary, Jumpstarting Future Growth in Country

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli's , FAT Brands' fast and fresh Italian chain, has officially reached a new milestone, the opening of its first international location in Canada in Calgary, Alberta. This marks the first of 25 units set to open across the country over the next nine years in partnership with Briwin Restaurants Inc.

“For over 35 years, we have experienced strong growth domestically, and look forward to this new global chapter,” said Gregg Nettleton, President of Fazoli's .“Our partner, Briwin Restaurants Inc., has also seen great success within this market as a multi-unit Fatburger franchisee, which is a great precursor of the potential we anticipate with our Canadian Fazolis' locations.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited hot breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

For more information, visit Fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's franchises and operates approximately 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli's prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

...

860-212-6509

# # #