Cindy Brown And Kerry Watson Join First Responders Children's Foundation Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to serving the children of U.S. first responders including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, EMTs, corrections officers, and 911 dispatchers, has announced that Cindy Brown, Founding Partner of C2 Advisors at UBS, and Kerry Watson, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for The Baltimore Orioles, have joined its national Board of Directors.

“It is with great pride and gratitude that we welcome Cindy Brown and Kerry Watson to the First Responders Children's Foundation Board of Directors,” said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of the First Responders Children's Foundation.“Both Cindy and Kerry bring decades of leadership and service-from wealth management and philanthropy to law enforcement and public affairs. Their combined experience and commitment to service will be an incredible asset as we continue to grow our mission in support of first responder families across the country.”









Cindy Brown is a founding partner of C2 Advisors, a women-led Private Wealth Management business at UBS. As a senior member of the team, Cindy plays a key role in delivering holistic financial guidance to multi-generational families, business owners, and foundations. With 30 years of experience, she offers strategic insight into estate and tax planning, investment management, and philanthropy. Cindy and her team have been consistently recognized as a Forbes“Best-In-State Wealth Management Team.” She has served on nonprofit boards that focus on supporting children in need, including Hedge Funds Care, JDRF, and Capital for Kids. Now, she brings that same passion to FRCF.

"I've spent much of my career serving on boards that support children, and I'm honored to now bring that experience to First Responders Children's Foundation," said Cindy Brown. "Joining at this exciting time-just ahead of the Foundation's 25th anniversary-feels especially meaningful. I look forward to helping grow its trusted legacy and expand our reach, so more first responder children have the support and resources they need to thrive."

Since September 2023, Kerry Watson has served as Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for The Baltimore Orioles, where he leads government affairs and community engagement. Before joining Major League Baseball, Kerry served in several corporate and government leadership roles, including Regional VP for Government Affairs at MGM Resorts. His professional career began with the Prince George's County Police Department in Maryland, where he spent 20 years serving in patrol, K9, and leadership roles, including Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police. His deep ties to the first responder community remain strong through his work on several nonprofit boards, including MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Problem-Solving Courts of Prince George's County, and the National Center for Victims of Crime. A native of Washington, DC, Kerry is a proud husband and father, committed to uplifting communities through service.

“Joining the Board of First Responders Children's Foundation is deeply personal for me. As a longtime public safety officer, I've seen firsthand the emotional toll this work takes on families, especially the children,” said Kerry Watson.“The Foundation is the only national organization solely focused on these kids, and its work is invaluable. I'm honored to support a mission that uplifts the very families who stand behind the badge.”

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION : First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resilience Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 24 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf

CONTACT:

Joshua Natoli

joshua@1strcf.org

845-332-7933

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at