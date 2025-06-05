CAI Certified As A 2025 Top Employer In The United States By Top Employers Institute

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global services firm recognized for best-in-class employment practices across six domains

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI , a global services firm, announced today its certification as a 2025 Top Employer in the United States by Top Employers Institute.

Top Employers Institute, the global authority on HR strategies, certifies organizations based on their performance in the HR Best Practices Survey. The assessment audits six HR domains covering several categories including People Strategy, Work Environment, Technology, Talent Acquisition, Diversity, Well-being, and more.

Highlights of CAI's top-performing areas included its learning practices, talent acquisition, employer branding, diversity programs, and business strategy.

“Our north star is to be an employer of choice,” said Tammy Harper, chief human resources officer at CAI.“Having earned the Top Employers certification underscores our commitment to foster a dynamic workplace that empowers our employees to thrive professionally and personally. As we continue to innovate our people strategies, we will measure success based on our growth and impact on the areas of opportunity identified and future assessments. Maintaining an exceptional employee experience for our talented workforce is our ultimate goal.”

“Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? Amidst constant change-through technological advances, economic shifts, and evolving social landscapes-it is inspiring to see people and organizations rise to the challenge,” said David Plink, chief executive officer of Top Employers Institute. "This year, the Top Employers Certification Program highlights the dedication of our Top Employers as they continue to set the standard, consistently delivering world-class HR strategies and practices. These Top Employers strive to foster growth and well-being, all while enriching the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-first leaders and teams as the Top Employers for 2025!”



About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 9,000 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1.3 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what's right-whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the #1 global authority on HR strategies. With our world-leading Certification and data-led insights, we guide and empower organizations in delivering transformational people practices, driving business outcomes and helping them attract, engage and retain top talent.

In 2025, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2,400 organizations in 125 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 13 million employees globally.



