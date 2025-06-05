Attorney Dani Diercks Farrell Of Diercks Law Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What usually comes to mind when most people think of a lawyer? Is it a courtroom? An argument? A crime? Justice? Or a hero? In the case of Dani Diercks Farrell, the last term is likely most appropriate. She is an accomplished lawyer who practices in a distinct area of family law related to children and is often their guardian and hero.

“Anywhere there is a need for someone to represent the interest of a child, I'm there. I give the children a voice. From victimization, truancy, and gang violence, to trafficking, adoptions and immigration. I went to law school knowing that juvenile law was my purpose.”

Ms. Diercks first decided to become a lawyer (instead of a princess) when she was only 7. She graduated from the University of Texas in 2005 and then went on to the University of Denver where she got a dual degree (MSW, Law) in 2009. She passed the bar in 2010 and soon opened her own law firm. It's a solo practice but she has many consultants, associates and support staff. A great testament to her work and the way she forges lifelong relationships is the fact that one youth she once represented is now (as an adult) working in the law offices, and another of her past clients has engaged the attorney to support a matter with their own child.

Diercks Law is distinguished as a trusted firm with child centered roles like Child Legal Representative, Counsel for Youth and Guardian ad Litem. All roles offer trauma-informed legal advocacy focused on the best interests of the child and their unique voice. Her practice serves youth and families across the Greater Denver Metro Area of Colorado, which encompasses Denver, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Adams, El Paso, Boulder, Douglas, Aurora, Brighton, Lakewood, and Englewood. The firm provides honest, ethical and effective legal representation with the child at the heart of it all. Their services fall into four key categories: Best Interest Representation, Kid Directed Litigation, Advocacy and Consulting, and Resource Support.

In the state of Colorado, the term for a child advocate attorney is Guardian ad litem and the bulk of Ms. Diercks' cases put her in that role. It is a specific area of work that entails special training, certification by the state office, and a proven ability to meet the communication and social needs of the young people.

Ms. Diercks is appearing on Close Up as part of their Empowering Women Series. She is recognized as a role model for youth, a woman who is rather young and consistently does good in court (which has long been a male dominated discipline.) There is a maternal and nurturing side to her work that she feels women excel at. She also supports other women achievers since she sits on the Board of several organizations and youth oriented foundations.

“I'm proud to take the journey with kids, teach them how to grow and develop, and to find their inner resilience.”

She is also proud when her efforts result in family reunification, and communication across the family unit is improved. It is the job of parents and schools to notice when something is wrong. An issue like truancy can have an underlying cause like substance use, a mental health crisis, neglect and/or bullying and that is when intervention and education need to start. There is no such thing as too busy when it comes to parent involvement and advocating for the children.

Ms. Diercks also believes the adage that taking a village to raise a child still holds true. The community can help children to start school with confidence, enjoy a heartier holiday, and sustain those who might not have been blessed from birth as they were. They can also have a role in changing the future for those who become survivors of black market labor while only trying to earn money for their families.

Ms. Diercks is also determined to continually stretch herself and grow, personally and professionally. Each year she tries something new, whether it is teaching at law school, publishing an article, or even tap dancing. Learn more about her and her tireless work for juvenile justice from her new podcast interview

