Mysidecar AI Launches Marketing Strategy And Execution Platform Without Complex Prompts Or DIY Hassles

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, MySidecar officially launches its AI-native marketing platform designed to give startups, small marketing teams, and agencies an instant, structured, and execution-ready AI marketing system. Unlike ChatGPT and DIY AI agents that require constant prompting and manual structuring, MySidecar delivers pre-built marketing strategies, automated workflows, and instantly deployable assets. No technical expertise required.

"AI should simplify marketing, but for most teams, it still requires too much manual effort," said Ralf VonSosen, CEO of MySidecar. "Our team brings deep expertise across B2B, B2C, and agency marketing, and we've designed MySidecar to incorporate best practices from all these disciplines. Our AI-powered system structures strategy, streamlines initiatives, and delivers on-brand marketing assets-so teams can focus on growth, not managing AI."

AI That Works for You-Not the Other Way Around. Marketing teams today face an overwhelming choice:

- Use ChatGPT, but spend hours fine-tuning prompts and managing context

- Build their own AI agents, requiring technical knowledge, ongoing updates, and troubleshooting

- Manually piece together strategies, content, and campaign execution across scattered tools

MySidecar eliminates these challenges by providing a fully prescriptive, structured, and automated AI marketing system that works out of the box. Key features include:

- AI-Powered Strategy Frameworks – Guided workflows provide structure, eliminating uncertainty and ensuring best-practice execution.

- Pre-Built AI Playbooks – Ready-to-use templates for campaigns, product launches, and sales enablement streamline execution.

- Multi-Agent AI System – MySidecar's proprietary AI team handles strategy, content creation, insights, and competitive analysis-automating tasks that typically require a full marketing team.

- Validated AI Outputs with RAG – Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) ensures content accuracy and consistency while building content by pulling real-time industry data and trends, eliminating outdated or incorrect information.

- Instant, Custom Marketing Assets – Generate emails, blog posts, landing pages, social media content and more, in seconds-maintaining consistent messaging across all channels.

Built for Founders, Small Teams, and Agencies

While large enterprises can afford dedicated marketing teams, MySidecar is designed to give smaller teams access to expert-level execution without hiring additional staff. Early adopters have reported significant time savings and improved campaign effectiveness:

- 70% reduction in marketing planning time

- 3x faster campaign launches

- Increased engagement and conversion rates

A Smarter, Faster Way to Market

“Startups and small teams need marketing that moves as fast as they do,” said Tom Eaton, Co-founder & CEO of SurveyMotion.“MySidecar isn't just an AI assistant-it's a full AI-powered marketing team, ready to execute. No complex prompts. No technical setup. Just smarter, faster marketing.”

Starting today, businesses can get started with MySidecar for free . Simply enter a website URL to instantly generate a customizable strategy framework, launch AI-powered initiatives, and create marketing deliverables with zero friction. To try MySidecar for free, visit .

About MySidecar AI

Founded in 2024, MySidecar is an AI-native marketing platform that transforms how startups, small teams, and agencies create and execute marketing strategies. Unlike traditional AI tools that require constant prompting, MySidecar delivers structured, prescriptive AI workflows-ensuring faster execution, higher-quality content, and smarter marketing outcomes. Learn more at .

