Japanese PR Agency Shapewin Ranked In Clutch's Top 15 Agencies For Corporate Communications

ShapeWin recently accepted the 2025 Spring Clutch Global Award for Corporate Communications which recognizes excellence in the field of PR and communications.

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ShapeWin , a Japanese PR and digital communications agency recently accepted the Spring 2025 Clutch Global Award for Corporate Communications. This award recognizes excellence in the field of communications and the consistently positive feedback received from clients.

“We are extremely honored to receive this award in the field of corporate communications,” President Yusuke Kamimura said in a statement.

“ShapeWin always strives to create communications strategies and tactics that resonate with audiences around the world.”

Clutch's Global Awards recognizes a variety of companies twice a year in B2B support service industries. The award uses an evaluation process based on client reviews, market presence, and proven expertise. For the Spring 2025 Clutch Global Awards, the honor is awarded to only 15 companies in each industry, recognizing the absolute apex in terms of skill and quality.

“The feedback we have received from customers speaks to the effectiveness of our methods,” Kamimura continued.

“In a fast-paced world, where making one's voice heard is becoming increasingly difficult, ShapeWin continues to provide exemplary services in the fields of PR, corporate communications and social media marketing to amplify our clients' messages.”

This award comes to ShapeWin at a time when the global economic order is coming under increased pressure from shifting economic dynamics and geopolitical tensions. This shows that despite these factors, there is a desire for foreign companies to enter the Japanese market and vice-versa.

“At ShapeWin, we localize the messages of our clients to target audiences specific to each market's language, culture and communication needs. Understanding the cultural gaps between the West and Japan helps to build long-lasting relationships in each market.”

About ShapeWin

Founded in 2011, ShapeWin is a cross-cultural public relations agency based in Japan, with a mission to improve society together with those who challenge their limits. ShapeWin provides PR and digital marketing services to clients in both the B2B and B2C spaces. In addition to their recent awards in remote working, ShapeWin also received a Gold Certification from the White Foundation, which regulates ethical business practices in Japan. The company has both a Tokyo office and a branch office in British Columbia.

