Agricultural Implements Market Trends, Size & Growth Forecast 2025 Datam Intelligence

The Global Agricultural Implements Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031.The Global Agriculture Implements Market is growing steadily due to rising mechanization, labor shortages, and demand for higher crop yield through efficient farming tools and machinery.” - DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Agricultural Implements Market is expanding rapidly, propelled by technical advancements, regional market dynamics, and changing farming techniques. According to DataM Intelligence, the market reached USD 15.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 26.01 billion by 2030, representing a 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
The Agricultural Implements Market encompasses a wide range of machinery and tools essential for modern farming, including tractors, harvesters, planting equipment, irrigation systems, and crop processing tools. The adoption of these implements enhances efficiency, reduces manual labor, and increases crop productivity, catering to the growing global food demand.
Market Drivers and Opportunities:
Technological Innovations: The integration of new technology such as GPS, AI, and IoT into agricultural gear is transforming farming methods. For example, John Deere's introduction of autonomous tractors equipped with computer vision and AI addresses manpower shortages while increasing productivity.
Government Initiatives: Supportive government policies and subsidies are encouraging farmers to adopt modern equipment, further propelling market growth.
Sustainable Farming Practices: The emphasis on sustainable agriculture is leading to the development of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly machinery, aligning with global sustainability goals.
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Farm Machinery and Equipment
Lawn and Garden Tractor
Home Lawn and Garden Equipment
Tools
Gear Boxes
Clutches and Parts
Others.
By Product:
Tractors
Harvesters
Planting Equipment
Irrigation and Crop Processing Equipment
Spraying Equipment
Hay and Forage Equipment
Others.
By Distribution Channel:
B2C
B2B
Others.
By Operation:
Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Manual
Others.
By Capacity:
Small
Medium
Large.
By Application:
Harvesting and Threshing
Plant Protection
Post-Harvest
Agro-Processing
Sowing and Planting
Weed Cultivation
Land Development
Seed Bed Preparation
Others.
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.
Geographical Market Share:
Asia-Pacific: Dominates the global market due to vast agricultural lands and increasing mechanization in countries like India and China.
North America's expansion is being driven by technology breakthroughs and the implementation of precision farming practices.
Europe: Focuses on sustainable and organic farming practices, leading to the demand for specialized equipment.
Key Market Players:
AGCO Corporation
Abanga and Grace Agro Industries Ghana Limited
APV GmbH
Bellota Agrisolutions
CLAAS KGaA mbH
Escorts Limited.
HORSCH
ISEKI & CO.,LTD.
J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
Deere & Company.
Recent Developments:
United States
John Deere's Autonomous Tractors: In January 2025, John Deere unveiled new autonomous tractors at the CES trade show, integrating advanced computer vision and AI to address labor shortages and enhance efficiency.
CNH Industrial's Strategic Plan: In May 2025, CNH Industrial announced a strategic plan focusing on merging traditional equipment with advanced technology, aiming to increase agricultural operating-profit margins to 16%-17% by 2030.
Japan
Kubota's New Agri Concept: In 2024, Kubota introduced its New Agri Concept, an electric, autonomous agricultural machine emphasizing sustainability and AI integration to address global agricultural challenges.
Inaho Inc.'s Tomato Harvesting Robot: In September 2024, Inaho Inc. unveiled updates to its tomato harvesting robot, featuring improved AI for greater accuracy and a slimmer design, addressing labor shortages and rising costs.
Conclusion:
The Agricultural Implements Market is on a trajectory of robust growth, fueled by technological advancements, supportive government policies, and the global shift towards sustainable farming practices. With significant developments in key markets like the United States and Japan, the industry is poised to meet the evolving needs of modern agriculture.
