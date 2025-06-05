How To Pre-Register For Abu Samra Border Crossing Via Metrash Mobile Application

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) released a reminder of a feature in Metrash mobile application allowing travelers from Qatar to Saudi Arabia to pre-register in Abu Samra border crossing.



How to use Ministry of Labour's e-service to change employers in Qatar

How to report crimes, suspicious activities via Metrash App in Qatar

Metrash App to allow enrollment of wife, children without registered phone numbers How to report lost items in Qatar through Metrash App

Read Also

“This service allows citizens and residents to plan their travel in advance with ease and convenience,” Says Major Abdullah Hamad Al-Sowaidi, officer at the Systems Development Department of the General Directorate of Communications and Information Systems.

He adds,“This service has been updated with several new features, like reviewing and updating previous trips, re-applying for a prior trip, and adding travelers including GCC citizens and visitors from other nationalities.”

Qatari vehicle owners can pre-register by logging in their Metrash mobile application, whether travelling themselves or they can authorize someone else to drive the vehicle, provided that an exit permit is issued in the driver's name.

The steps to pre-register using the Metrash mobile application are as follows:



Log in the Metrash Mobile Application, then select 'Travel' window.

Choose the type of travel between Exit or Entry, then specify the estimated time of arrival to the border crossing.

Select the type of vehicle you would be using, and then add the passengers. A confirmation message will then be sent once registration is complete.

Drivers and passengers and visitors from GCC countries can be added using their ID or passport number.

The application features a document reader to simplify copying passport information.

Additionally, users can edit the registration or add and delete passengers or drivers.

Visitors with a non-Qatari vehicle can also pre-register through the Hayya platform or application.

All travelers through this border crossing are encouraged to pre-register to expedite border procedures, improve their travel experience, and insure a smooth and safe journey to their destinations.