Kuwait Wins Two Gold, One Bronze At Asian Shooting Championship


2025-06-05 09:11:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 5 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Shooting Sports Club (KSSC) announced on Thursday that the Kuwaiti team participating in the Asian Shooting Championship won three medals (two gold and one bronze) in Linfen, China.
Head of the Kuwaiti delegation Daij Al-Otaibi stated to KUNA that the champion shooter Mansour Al-Rashidi won first place and the gold medal in the individual skeet shooting competition, while shooter Abdulaziz Al-Saad won third place and the bronze in the same event.
He added that the Kuwaiti team, consisting of shooters Mansour Al-Rashidi, Abdulaziz Al-Saad, and Abdulaziz Al-Faihan won the gold medal in the team skeet competition, ahead of the Chinese team, which took silver, and the Qatari team, who took the bronze.
Al-Otaibi praised the remarkable performance of the Kuwaiti team, expressing his hope of winning more medals in upcoming championships for Kuwaiti shooting sports. (end)
