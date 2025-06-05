Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kings Of Spain, Jordan Meet In Spain On Closer Ties


2025-06-05 09:11:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, June 5 (KUNA) -- King Felipe VI of Spain and King of Jordan Abdullah II met in Madrid on Thursday and discussed ways of elevating bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership.
During the meeting, both sides also tackled the importance of continued coordination between Jordan and Spain on issues of mutual concern, the Spanish Royal Court said in a press release.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and both countries' ambassadors were present at the meeting. (end)
hnd


MENAFN05062025000071011013ID1109641318

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search