403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MIT-WPU's Dr. Rahul Karad Honoured With 2025 Global Business And Interfaith Peace Award At International Forum In Washington, D.C.
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Washington, D.C., 05 June 2025: Dr. Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Executive President MIT World Peace University, was recently awarded the 2025 Global Business and Interfaith Peace Award at the Inaugural IRF Builders Forum & Roger Williams IRF Awards Dinner held in Washington, D.C.
Organized by the International Religious Freedom Secretariat, the two-day forum brought together individuals and institutions working to promote religious freedom and mutual understanding across communities and cultures. The award recognizes individuals who have made meaningful contributions at the intersection of business, education, and interfaith peacebuilding.
This prestigious global honour places Dr. Karad in the distinguished company of past awardees including the CEO of Intel, Chair of Tyson Foods, CCO of American Airlines, Chairman of Godrej Industries, and other global business leaders. Instituted in 2016 in partnership with the UN Global Compact and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's Business for Peace initiative, the award has previously been held in Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, Tokyo, New Delhi, and Washington D.C.
Dr. Karad was recognised for his work at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), particularly in advancing peace education through initiatives that bring together values, dialogue, and practical skill-building.
In his acceptance speech, Dr. Karad said:“This is my motherland - the sacred land of Mahatma Gandhi and Gautam Buddha. I thank you for recognizing me, but it is my father who is the true champion of world peace. Inspired by Swami Vivekananda's timeless vision - that the unification of science and spirituality alone can bring peace to mankind - he devoted his life to this cause. His monumental creation, the World Peace Dome, stands as a global symbol of unity, housing statues of 54 spiritual and philosophical leaders from all faiths.
At MIT World Peace University, we have embedded this ethos into our academic framework through a six-credit Peace Studies program. Over 85,000 students are engaging with teachings of all religions, fostering interfaith harmony from a young age. I invite you to visit the World Peace Dome and join us in this ongoing journey.”
Since 2016, the Global Business & Interfaith Peace Awards have recognized leaders from across the world, including from companies like Intel, Tyson Foods, Godrej Industries, and American Airlines. The awards originated in collaboration with the UN Global Compact and former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon's Business for Peace initiative, and have been hosted in cities such as Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo, Seoul, New Delhi, and Washington, D.C.
For Dr. Karad and MIT-WPU, this recognition is an opportunity to further conversations around peace, ethics, and education - both in India and beyond.
Organized by the International Religious Freedom Secretariat, the two-day forum brought together individuals and institutions working to promote religious freedom and mutual understanding across communities and cultures. The award recognizes individuals who have made meaningful contributions at the intersection of business, education, and interfaith peacebuilding.
This prestigious global honour places Dr. Karad in the distinguished company of past awardees including the CEO of Intel, Chair of Tyson Foods, CCO of American Airlines, Chairman of Godrej Industries, and other global business leaders. Instituted in 2016 in partnership with the UN Global Compact and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's Business for Peace initiative, the award has previously been held in Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, Tokyo, New Delhi, and Washington D.C.
Dr. Karad was recognised for his work at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), particularly in advancing peace education through initiatives that bring together values, dialogue, and practical skill-building.
In his acceptance speech, Dr. Karad said:“This is my motherland - the sacred land of Mahatma Gandhi and Gautam Buddha. I thank you for recognizing me, but it is my father who is the true champion of world peace. Inspired by Swami Vivekananda's timeless vision - that the unification of science and spirituality alone can bring peace to mankind - he devoted his life to this cause. His monumental creation, the World Peace Dome, stands as a global symbol of unity, housing statues of 54 spiritual and philosophical leaders from all faiths.
At MIT World Peace University, we have embedded this ethos into our academic framework through a six-credit Peace Studies program. Over 85,000 students are engaging with teachings of all religions, fostering interfaith harmony from a young age. I invite you to visit the World Peace Dome and join us in this ongoing journey.”
Since 2016, the Global Business & Interfaith Peace Awards have recognized leaders from across the world, including from companies like Intel, Tyson Foods, Godrej Industries, and American Airlines. The awards originated in collaboration with the UN Global Compact and former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon's Business for Peace initiative, and have been hosted in cities such as Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo, Seoul, New Delhi, and Washington, D.C.
For Dr. Karad and MIT-WPU, this recognition is an opportunity to further conversations around peace, ethics, and education - both in India and beyond.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Nitin Jaitapkar
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment