CTA Apparels Reaffirms Its Commitment To Sustainable Manufacturing On World Environment Day
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi NCR, June 5, 2025 - On the occasion of World Environment Day, CTA Apparels proudly reaffirms its steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible manufacturing. As one of India's most respected apparel exporters, CTA has consistently prioritized sustainability at the core of its philosophy, ensuring that growth and environmental stewardship are mutually aligned.
From investing in renewable energy and water recycling technologies to promoting ethical sourcing and zero-waste goals, CTA continues to pioneer solutions that reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational excellence. The company's green initiatives span the entire supply chain, driven by data-backed accountability and an unwavering commitment to the planet.
CTA Apparels believes that sustainability is not a short-term objective, but a long-term responsibility that must be embedded into every decision, every process, and every product. As the fashion industry evolves, CTA remains future-focused-adapting its practices, empowering its workforce, and collaborating with partners who share the vision of a greener, more equitable world.
Quote from the Chairman, Dr. Mukesh Kansal: "Sustainability is not just a part of our strategy-it defines who we are. At CTA, we are committed to creating fashion that not only looks good but also does good. On this World Environment Day, we renew our pledge to lead with purpose, innovate with care, and build a future where business and nature thrive together."
We kindly request your editorial team to consider publishing this story as part of your World Environment Day coverage. Sharing such efforts will inspire collective action and highlight the textile & apparel industry's potential to lead meaningful environmental change.
