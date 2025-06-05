Verifyfaces Integrates Facial Recognition With 911 Emergency Systems In Global First

MENAFN - GetNews)Verifyfaces has become the first company in the world to integrate biometric face match technology directly into 911 emergency response systems, marking a breakthrough in the application of facial recognition for public safety.







The integration enables real-time identity verification during emergencies, allowing dispatchers and field responders to receive biometric match data through the same systems used for handling time-critical incidents. This is designed to support cases involving domestic violence, missing persons, and human trafficking, where rapid and reliable identification is vital.

Michael Doherty, Founder of Verifyfaces, stated,“This integration represents a transformative leap forward in how emergency services can respond to crises. Our technology is designed not only to save time but also to empower those in need of urgent assistance, providing an essential tool for public safety.”

Key features include:



911 Integration: Real-time facial match alerts for emergency responders

Live and Recorded Matching: Identifies faces from both live feeds and historical footage.

Custom Alerts: Sends instant notifications based on predefined image galleries. Cloud-Based & Scalable: Deploys easily without complex infrastructure.

The platform draws on facial recognition algorithms refined by border control and law enforcement agencies over decades. It allows emergency personnel to match individuals against pre-set galleries and receive alerts based on customizable triggers. These capabilities extend to both live surveillance feeds and historical footage, offering a broad scope of application.

Moreover, Verifyfaces is a cloud-native platform, enabling rapid deployment without the hardware-intensive requirements of legacy systems. It is also capable of generating time-stamped events from video, scanning for recognizable faces, and issuing real-time alerts to authorized personnel.

The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure and is optimized for ease of use, delivering facial verification at scale. By delivering immediate access to verified identities in high-stakes scenarios, Verifyfaces supports faster and more informed decision-making across sectors.

To learn more about Verifyfaces or to schedule a demo, please visit

About Verifyfaces

Verifyfaces is a facial recognition and identity verification platform that enables organizations to implement scalable, cloud-based biometric solutions. With real-time alerts, flexible integration, and support for both live and historical footage analysis, Verifyfaces is redefining what's possible in identity verification and emergency response.

