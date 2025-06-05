Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vertex Fleet Opens Semi-Truck Parking Facility In Portland, Expanding Support For I-5 Freight Corridor


2025-06-05 09:09:08
(MENAFN- GetNews) Portland, OR - June 5, 2025 - Vertex Fleet has opened a secure semi-truck parking facility in Portland, Oregon , strengthening its network in the Pacific Northwest and offering reliable support for the I-5 freight corridor.



The Portland location provides a strategic asset to local and interstate carriers, featuring secure, 24/7 gated access, lighting, fencing, and space built to accommodate trailers, flatbeds, and commercial equipment.

“Portland is a vital gateway for freight moving up and down the West Coast. With this new facility, we're delivering reliable infrastructure to a market that's been underserved for too long,” said Gagandeep Dhillon, CEO and Founder of Vertex Fleet.

This launch supports fleets operating between Seattle, Northern California, and inland states, helping Vertex Fleet meet rising demand for high-quality, secure parking options in key transit cities.

For more information about Vertex Fleet and its available parking and IOS solutions, please visit .

Socials: @‌vertexfleet

MENAFN05062025003238003268ID1109641308

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search