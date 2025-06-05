Vertex Fleet Opens Semi-Truck Parking Facility In Portland, Expanding Support For I-5 Freight Corridor
The Portland location provides a strategic asset to local and interstate carriers, featuring secure, 24/7 gated access, lighting, fencing, and space built to accommodate trailers, flatbeds, and commercial equipment.
“Portland is a vital gateway for freight moving up and down the West Coast. With this new facility, we're delivering reliable infrastructure to a market that's been underserved for too long,” said Gagandeep Dhillon, CEO and Founder of Vertex Fleet.
This launch supports fleets operating between Seattle, Northern California, and inland states, helping Vertex Fleet meet rising demand for high-quality, secure parking options in key transit cities.
For more information about Vertex Fleet and its available parking and IOS solutions, please visit .
Socials: @vertexfleet
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment