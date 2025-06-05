Vertex Fleet Opens Semi-Truck Parking Facility In Portland, Expanding Support For I-5 Freight Corridor

MENAFN - GetNews)Vertex Fleet has opened a securefacility in, strengthening its network in the Pacific Northwest and offering reliable support for the I-5 freight corridor.







The Portland location provides a strategic asset to local and interstate carriers, featuring secure, 24/7 gated access, lighting, fencing, and space built to accommodate trailers, flatbeds, and commercial equipment.

“Portland is a vital gateway for freight moving up and down the West Coast. With this new facility, we're delivering reliable infrastructure to a market that's been underserved for too long,” said Gagandeep Dhillon, CEO and Founder of Vertex Fleet.

This launch supports fleets operating between Seattle, Northern California, and inland states, helping Vertex Fleet meet rising demand for high-quality, secure parking options in key transit cities.

For more information about Vertex Fleet and its available parking and IOS solutions, please visit .

Socials: @‌vertexfleet