Thumbpro® Softball Sees Surge In Adoption Amid Rising National Interest In The Sport

As fastpitch and slow pitch softball see unprecedented growth in participation and national media attention, ThumbPRO® , a family-run company based in Massachusetts, announces a notable increase in demand for its patented ThumbPRO® Softball thumb guard, the only product of its kind designed not only for baseball but for softball athletes as well.







Engineered for protection without compromise, ThumbPRO® Softball is gaining traction as an essential piece of gear among competitive hitters across all levels. Unlike conventional thumb guards that tend to shift during swings or restrict motion, ThumbPRO® features a patented contoured saddle design that locks in place, promotes optimal bat positioning, and supports wrist mobility. The guard offers unparalleled sting protection while maintaining grip comfort and bat speed, critical factors in performance hitting.

“ThumbPRO® Softball is about more than injury prevention,” said Nina Nickles, CEO of ThumbPRO.“It's about enabling athletes to swing with confidence. We've seen players across all levels, from youth leagues, collegiate, to adult rec teams, transform their approach at the plate when they're no longer distracted by discomfort or worried about hand injuries.”

This surge in adoption aligns with a milestone moment for the sport: the debut of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), backed by Major League Baseball, which begins its inaugural season June 7, 2025. The partnership marks MLB's first full-scale investment in a professional women's league and brings professional-level exposure to fast-growing softball communities nationwide.

Designed by inventor Craig First and manufactured in the U.S., ThumbPRO® Softball stands out with its sport-specific engineering and commitment to quality. Its ambidextrous fit accommodates athletes with or without batting gloves and is available in multiple sizes and vibrant colorways. The company also offers a 30-day fit guarantee, encouraging athletes to find their perfect size match.

Endorsed by athletes from high school teams to collegiate programs and adult recreational leagues, ThumbPRO® Softball provides a performance-enhancing tool that meets a real need: reducing hand injuries and discomfort while maintaining control at the plate.

As softball continues to gain mainstream visibility and athletic investment, ThumbPRO® aims to educate players, coaches, and parents on the importance of hand protection tailored to the specific mechanics of the game. The company encourages teams and individual athletes to explore ThumbPRO® Softball and Baseball as part of their core hitting gear.

For more information or to explore the product line, visit: pages/softball

About ThumbPRO®

ThumbPRO® is a U.S.-based company developing specialized hand protection for baseball and softball athletes. Founded by inventor Craig First, the company's flagship products are engineered to enhance performance, prevent injury, and build player confidence. All ThumbPRO® gear is proudly manufactured in the United States.





