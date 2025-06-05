Vertex Fleet Launches First North Carolina Facility To Support Charlotte's Expanding Freight Network

MENAFN - GetNews)Vertex Fleet has launched a newandlocation in, bringing much-needed outdoor industrial storage to one of the fastest-growing freight markets in the Southeast.







The new Charlotte site is conveniently located near major interstates including I-85, I-77, and I-485, enabling direct access for regional carriers and national fleet operations.

"Charlotte is a booming logistics hub-but the infrastructure for drop yards and trailer storage hasn't kept pace. We're proud to bring a Vertex-standard solution to this market," said Gagandeep Dhillon CEO and Founder of Vertex Fleet.

Fleet managers will benefit from around-the-clock access, robust site security, and a well-maintained environment for staging, overnight parking, or long-term storage. This facility represents another step forward in Vertex's Southeastern expansion plan.





