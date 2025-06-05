Blue Sky Scrubs Celebrates World Milk Day With A Weeklong Initiative Supporting Milk Banks And Newborn Health

MENAFN - GetNews) In honor of World Milk Day, Blue Sky Scrubs, a leader in premium medical apparel, is proud to announce a special philanthropic initiative that underscores the life-saving importance of milk

Austin, TX - June 5, 2025 - In honor of World Milk Day , Blue Sky Scrubs , a leader in premium medical apparel, is proud to announce a special philanthropic initiative that underscores the life-saving importance of milk - not only in nutrition, but also in healthcare. This week, Blue Sky Scrubs will donate a percentage of all profits to nonprofit milk banks across the United States , supporting the vital mission of providing safe, donor human milk to newborns in need.







World Milk Day , established by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, is observed every year on June 1st to raise awareness about the significance of milk as a global food. Blue Sky Scrubs is expanding the conversation by emphasizing the critical role of human milk in neonatal health , particularly for premature and medically fragile infants.

“Milk - especially human milk - is not just food; it's medicine,” says Dr. Lauren James , neonatal specialist and advisor to Blue Sky's healthcare outreach efforts.“It contains essential nutrients, growth factors, and antibodies that are irreplaceable for babies, particularly those born prematurely. By supporting milk banks, we are helping ensure these babies get the best possible start in life.”

The Importance of Donor Milk in Healthcare

While feeding is universally recommended as the gold standard for infant nutrition, not all mothers are able to provide milk - especially in high-risk birth situations. In these cases, donor milk offers a safe, scientifically supported alternative that dramatically improves outcomes for newborns. Studies have shown that donor human milk can:



Reduce the risk of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) , a serious intestinal disease in premature infants

Promote better immune development and reduce infections Improve long-term outcomes in cognitive development and growth

Despite these benefits, donor milk remains underfunded and often in short supply. Nonprofit milk banks , such as those accredited by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA), work tirelessly to collect, pasteurize, and distribute donated milk to NICUs and families across the country. These organizations rely on donations and community support to operate - and that's where Blue Sky Scrubs is stepping in.







Giving Back Through Every Purchase

From June 1 through June 7 , Blue Sky Scrubs will donate a portion of all sales revenue to certified nonprofit milk banks. Customers shopping online or in-store will be directly supporting the mission to provide medically necessary donor milk to the most vulnerable infants.

“As a brand rooted in healthcare, we feel a deep responsibility to support initiatives that truly make a difference,” says Stephanie Beard , founder and CEO of Blue Sky Scrubs.“Our scrubs are worn by the nurses and NICU teams on the frontlines of newborn care. We hear their stories every day. This World Milk Day, we want to give back in a meaningful way - by helping them save lives.”

The initiative is part of Blue Sky's broader commitment to community wellness and maternal-child health . Over the years, the company has supported frontline healthcare workers through donations, disaster relief, and medical mission funding. This campaign marks Blue Sky's first direct partnership with milk banks, and the response from the medical community has been overwhelmingly positive







Supporting Families and Building Awareness

Beyond the financial contribution, Blue Sky Scrubs is also using its platform to raise awareness about the importance of milk banks . Through blog posts, social media campaigns, and educational materials, the company aims to:



Encourage more women to become milk donors , particularly after successful feeding journeys

Promote public understanding of the medical necessity of donor milk Support parents navigating NICU care, feeding challenges, and premature births







“Many people don't even realize that human milk can be donated, or how crucial it is in hospitals,” says Beard.“We're using our voice as a brand to change that.”

As part of this awareness push, Blue Sky Scrubs is spotlighting the personal stories of NICU nurses, donor mothers, and families who've benefited from milk banks. These first-hand accounts will be shared throughout the week to honor the compassion, resilience, and generosity that makes donor milk possible.

About Blue Sky Scrubs

Founded in Austin, Texas, Blue Sky Scrubs is a premier designer and supplier of medical apparel, known for its luxurious fabrics, modern fits, and dedication to quality . What began as a mission to reimagine the medical scrub has grown into a full lifestyle brand trusted by thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide.

Driven by a passion for healthcare excellence and community impact, Blue Sky Scrubs integrates philanthropy into its business model - donating products to hospitals, funding nonprofit partners, and supporting global health initiatives.







“Healthcare isn't just what we do - it's who we are,” Beard adds.“Whether it's a NICU nurse needing high-performance scrubs or a newborn needing donor milk, our job is to support those who care.”

Join the Movement

Customers are encouraged to shop between June 1 and June 7 to be part of this impactful initiative. Every purchase made during this period helps fund milk banks and supports the critical care of newborns in hospitals across the country.

For more information on Blue Sky Scrubs' World Milk Day campaign, including how to donate directly to milk banks or become a milk donor, please visit .