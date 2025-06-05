Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market To Reach New Heights In Growth By 2034, Delveinsight Predicts Otsuka Pharma, ABVC Biopharma, Inc, Cingulate Therapeutics, Glaxosmithkline

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Companies in the market include - Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, ABVC BioPharma, Inc, Cingulate Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, New River Pharmaceuticals, DSM Nutritional Products, Inc., Mind Medicine, Inc., Materia Medica Holding, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Tris Pharma, Inc., Janssen Korea, Ltd., Korea, Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K., and others.

DelveInsight's “Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Report:



The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In March 2025, Shanghai Ark Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("ArkBio") has announced the successful completion of its Phase III clinical trial for AK0901, an innovative drug developed for treating Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). This achievement marks a significant advancement in ArkBio's efforts to develop therapies for pediatric psychiatric conditions and could provide new treatment alternatives and better outcomes for children with ADHD in China.

In January 2025, NeuroSigma, Inc., a Los Angeles-based bioelectronics company, announced the completion of enrollment for the ATTENS trial, a double-blind, randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled study evaluating the Monarch® eTNS System for treating Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The trial is supported by an Efficacy and Mechanism Evaluation grant from the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and the Medical Research Council (MRC) and is being led by Professor Katya Rubia from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London.

In December 2024, Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") , a specialty pharmaceutical company operating across the pan-American region (excluding the USA), announced that Health Canada has accepted its New Drug Submission (NDS) for review. The submission is for Qelbree® (viloxazine extended-release capsules), a novel nonstimulant medication designed to treat Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

In April 2024, Tris Pharma, Inc. (Tris), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ADHD, pain, addiction, and neurological disorders, has signed a licensing agreement with Braingaze Ltd. (Braingaze). As part of this collaboration, Tris has also launched Tris Digital Health, a new business division dedicated to developing and commercializing digital diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for neurological health conditions

According to the ADHD Institute, a global average prevalence of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in children and adolescents (under 18 years old) is estimated at 2.2%, with a range from 0.1% to 8.1%.

In a research study led by Riedel et al. (2021), the age- and gender-standardized prevalence of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) varied between 37.2 per 1,000 individuals in 2009 and 43.5 per 1,000 individuals in 2015, encompassing all the data years examined.

Key Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Companies: Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, ABVC BioPharma, Inc, Cingulate Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, New River Pharmaceuticals, DSM Nutritional Products, Inc., Mind Medicine, Inc., Materia Medica Holding, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Tris Pharma, Inc., Janssen Korea, Ltd., Korea, Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K., and others

Key Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Therapies: Centanafadine, ABV-1505, CTx-1301, Extended-release bupropion hydrochloride, Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate), NRP104, DHA Omega-3, MM-120, Prospecta, Amphetamine Sulfate, Quillivant Oral Suspension XR, TRI102, OROS Methylphenidate HCL, JNS001, and others

The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder epidemiology based on gender analyzed that ADHD diagnosis by a physician or psychologist is significantly more prevalent for boys (7.9%) than for girls (1.8%). The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market dynamics.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Overview

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder that typically begins in childhood and can continue into adulthood. It is characterized by persistent patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and/or impulsivity that interfere with daily functioning or development. Individuals with ADHD may have trouble focusing, following instructions, sitting still, or controlling impulses. The exact cause is unknown but involves a combination of genetic, neurological, and environmental factors. ADHD is diagnosed through clinical evaluation and is commonly treated with behavioral therapy, medication (such as stimulants like methylphenidate), or a combination of both to help manage symptoms effectively.

Get a Free sample for the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Prevalent Cases of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder epidemiology trends @ Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Epidemiology Forecast

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Therapies and Key Companies



Centanafadine: Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

ABV-1505: ABVC BioPharma, Inc

CTx-1301: Cingulate Therapeutics

Extended-release bupropion hydrochloride: GlaxoSmithKline

Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate), NRP104: New River Pharmaceuticals

DHA Omega-3: DSM Nutritional Products, Inc.

MM-120: Mind Medicine, Inc.

Prospecta: Materia Medica Holding

Amphetamine Sulfate: Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Quillivant Oral Suspension XR: Pfizer

TRI102: Tris Pharma, Inc.

OROS Methylphenidate HCl: Janssen Korea, Ltd., Korea JNS001: Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market share @ Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Treatment Landscape

Scope of the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Companies: Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, ABVC BioPharma, Inc, Cingulate Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, New River Pharmaceuticals, DSM Nutritional Products, Inc., Mind Medicine, Inc., Materia Medica Holding, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Tris Pharma, Inc., Janssen Korea, Ltd., Korea, Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K., and others

Key Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Therapies: Centanafadine, ABV-1505, CTx-1301, Extended-release bupropion hydrochloride, Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate), NRP104, DHA Omega-3, MM-120, Prospecta, Amphetamine Sulfate, Quillivant Oral Suspension XR, TRI102, OROS Methylphenidate HCL, JNS001, and others

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder current marketed and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder emerging therapies

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Dynamics: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market drivers and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

3. SWOT analysis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

4. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Overview at a Glance

6. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Disease Background and Overview

7. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

9. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Unmet Needs

11. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Emerging Therapies

12. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Drivers

16. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Barriers

17. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Appendix

18. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.