Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center Chooses Boldyn Networks To Deliver Seamless Wi-Fi And Actionable Analytics

Wi-Fi 6E and managed services deliver faster speeds, simple access, and new revenue opportunities for the venue

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), one of the world's leading neutral host providers, is transforming the digital experience at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center through a new partnership with venue operator ASM Global. The upgraded Wi-Fi 6E network and dedicated Convention Network Services now make it easier than ever for event organizers and attendees to log on, purchase, and stay connected with premium wireless services right from their phones or booths, in just a few clicks.

As one of Southern California's premier event destinations hosting marquee events like Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Formula Drift, Coastal Country Jam, and Cali Vibes, the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center now features a future-ready wireless network designed for speed, reliability, and simplicity.

"Connectivity is essential for our clients and their attendees, and Boldyn simplified the process with blazing speeds, allowing clients to focus on the other aspects of delivering an exceptional experience at their events," said Robert Smit, General Manager, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center . "Boldyn also enabled flexible pricing options that tailors the experience and our revenue opportunity, while delivering data insights that help us serve our partners even better."

Boldyn's Wi-Fi 6E infrastructure provides significantly faster speeds and greater reliability in high-density environments, ensuring every device stays connected. With a reimagined experience in mind, the captive portal enables seamless logon and allows attendees and exhibitors to easily purchase premium Wi-Fi on-demand, right from their booth or section through a simplified, self-service process.

The platform also captures detailed Wi-Fi usage data to share with show management and exhibitors at the conclusion of each event - giving them valuable insights for planning and enabling repeat or growth purchases based on historical needs. These data analytics enable organizers to tailor connectivity packages and better serve exhibitor relationships with exactly what they need.

"Partnering with the Long Beach Convention Center and ASM Global reflects our commitment to delivering smarter, faster, and more flexible connectivity in world-class venues," said Jason Caliento, Chief Commercial Officer, US at Boldyn Networks . "We listened to the needs of LBCC to deliver solutions like seamless logon, data analytics, and flexible pricing models to enhance the experience for their customers, optimize flexibility for the venue, and create opportunities for LBCC to attract new business."

Boldyn's Convention Network Services also include on-site technicians to support both wired and wireless needs throughout each event. From setup to real-time troubleshooting, exhibitors and show organizers can count on fast, reliable support every step of the way.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

Learn more at:

For more information contact

Neg Kiaee

Director, Marketing & Communications

Boldyn Networks

E [email protected]

SOURCE Boldyn Networks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED